These chefs aren’t TV stars, but their South Beach food fest events are hot tickets

Celebrity chefs are the big draw of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, which runs Feb. 20-24. But real food lovers know some of the great chefs at this year’s festival — including those with James Beard honors and other accolades — are food stars without the household names.
Here’s where you can find them at the festival:
Diana Dávila, Michael Gallina, Kate Williams and Alex Olivier
Three James Beard Award semi-finalists for Best New Restaurant 2018 team up with Area 31’s Alex Olivier for a glitzy downtown feast. Chef Diana Dávila of Mi Tocaya Antojeria in Chicago combines her fresh perspective on Mexican culture with Kate Williams of Detroit’s Lady of the House, an Irish-focused culinary expertise.
They are joined by chef Michael Gallina of St. Louis’ Vicia, one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs of 2018, who brings his vegetable-forward cuisine to the table.
Feb. 21, 7-10 p.m., Area 31 at Kimpton EPIC Hotel, 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way
Tickets: Sobewff.org/area31
Karen Akunowicz, Abraham Conlon, Jeremiah Langhorne and Steve Rhee
The Mykonos-like atmosphere of Miami River favorite Kiki on the River will be the idyllic backdrop for this collaboration of James Beard 2018 award winners.
With a glass (or glasses) of Chateau d’Esclans wine you’ll sup on dishes from Karen Akunowicz (Best Chef: Northeast), Abraham Conlon (Best Chef: Great Lakes) and Jeremiah Langhorne (Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic). Kiki on the River Executive Chef Steve Rhee will add his culinary stylings to the mix for a night that is sure to be eclectic and delicious.
Feb. 21, 7 -10 p.m., Kiki on the River, 450 NW North River Dr.
Tickets: Sobewff.org/kiki
Fontainebleau Miami Beach presents Wine Spectator’s Best of the Best
Here’s a cheat sheet for Best of the Best: look for these chefs and their stations and you’re bound to taste something delightful.
Palm Beach county’s Lindsay Autry of The Regional Kitchen and Public House and is a recent James Beard award nominee for “Best Chef: South.” Celebrated Indian-American chef Floyd Cardoz is a four-time James Beard award nominee and author of two cookbooks. Kelly Fields is the chef partner of Willa Jean in New Orleans and was nominated for a James Beard award for Outstanding Pastry Chef and won Eater New Orleans’ “Chef of the Year” and “Readers Choice” awards.
Feb. 22, 7:30 - 10:30 p.m., Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Avenue
Tickets: Sobewff.org/bob/
Dinner hosted by Paul Kahan, Jason Hammel, Ryan Pfeiffer, David and Anna Posey & Aaron Brooks
Call this dinner a Chicago takeover.
Multi-time James Beard award-winning chef and cookbook author Paul Kahan of The Publican hosts this dinner along with Jason Hammel, the force behind longstanding Lula Cafe in Logan Square. And to that Ryan Pfeiffer of Chicago’s Blackbird, and husband-and-wife duo David and Anna Posey of Michelin-starred Elske’s. Rounding out the culinary team for the night will be Edge Steak & Bar’s Aaron Brooks for a dinner that will be paired with wines from the Marqués de Riscal portfolio.
Feb. 23, 7-10 p.m., Egdge Steak & Bar in the Four Seasons, 1435 Brickell Avenue.
Tickets: Sobewff.org/edge/
