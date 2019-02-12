Now that this fancy Asian restaurant is open, your Instagram will never be the same

Miami, you have a new place for modern Asian cuisine — and Instagram glory.
Mandrake is open, just in time for Chinese New Year (the Year of the Pig for those keeping track).
Mandrake, from the owners of Kiki on the River, is helmed by Chef Jimmy Gallagher, formerly of Chotto Matte and Blue Ribbon Sushi, who is joined by a handful of NOBU alums at the sushi bar.
During its soft opening, the eatery at 210 23rd Street fed such illustrious guests as “Shark Tank” star Daymond John, Spanish actor Jordi Mola and rappers Meek Mill, 21 Savage and Fabulous.
We checked out preliminary images of the 5,000 square foot space (complete with outdoor patio and sexy red lounge) and it’s looking like an instant hot spot.
The dramatic visuals will hit you the second you walk through the turquoise front doors adorned with antique Chinese door knockers.
A life size gold statue of a gorilla greets guests at the main bar; teal subway tiles and Chinese neon phrases adorn the wall.
A hallway decorated with Japanese cherry blossoms leads to the main dining room hidden behind velvet drapes. Inside the eclectic space: Christian Lacroix-upholstered chairs, an oversized faux rhino head sculpture with the phrase “Me So Horny” and a mural by local artist Juan Rozas. There’s even a gong. Use sparingly.
Food? Let’s talk food. Among the menu highlights is the signature Mandrake Roll — crab, salmon, hamachi, blue fin tuna and a creamy jalapeno sauce.
Small Izakaya-style plates run the gamut from slow cooked pork belly, shrimp and scallop wontons and duck pan seared with ponzu kaffir lime leaf. Larger main dishes include a pan seared chicken, whole fish tempura and a 32-ounce, 28 day dry aged Tomahawk Ribeye Steak.
Sounds like a feast for both the eyes and mouth.
Info: Open for dinner six days a week, Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. to midnight. For reservations, www.mandrakemiami.com or call 305-397-8036.
