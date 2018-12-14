Where to eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2018 in Miami

The holidays are stressful enough as it is without adding dinner to the mix, and that’s why we’ve put together a list of local spots that will be open for business this year on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Whether you’re visiting on vacation or just don’t feel like cooking, these Miami restaurants have your back. What’s more, our list includes places suited to any kind of festive feast, be it a large family affair, or an intimate dinner for two.
1. Azabu Miami Beach
Dining room at Azabu
Miami Beach’s outpost of the Michelin star New York City hot spot will serve a four-course dinner menu designed to transport holiday diners to the Land of the Rising Sun. Standouts include Azabu favorites like the wagyu beef tataki, branzino with umami, sakura pork shiokoji and yuzu key lime pie. You can also sip your way across Japan with a sake or whisky flight, featuring three seasonal selected expressions for $22 and $35, respectively.
The menu is priced at $50 per person and will be available on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. To make a reservation, call 786-276-0520.
Helmed by Chef Norman Van Aken, this swanky spot in the Arts District will serve a special Christmas Eve five-course set menu that includes options like raw baby scallops, spiced and seared foie gras, lavender glazed and grilled duck breast, and more.
The menu is priced at $85 per person. To make a reservation, call 305-748-4540.
Spend Christmas Eve tasting your way through the Mediterranean with a set three-course menu at Chef Daniel Boulud’s Boulud Sud. Some of the dishes you can look forward to? Octopus a la plancha, pumpkin agnolotti, roasted elk loin, and a Buche de Noel with a Miami twist.
The menu is priced at $85 per person. To make a reservation, call 305-421-8800.
Miami’s newest Indian restaurant, MASKA, will be open for dinner on Christmas Eve for those looking to celebrate the season with exotic dishes by Michelin star Chef Hemant Mathur. Standout items from the menu include octopus masala, Lucknowi Galouti kebabs and more. Pair your feast with a couple of Maska Mules from the bar.
Located in scenic Coconut Grove, Ariete will serve a family style meal on Christmas Day featuring Chef Michael Beltran’s unique American cuisine with Cuban influences. The specially curated menu will be offered from 6-11 p.m. An a-la-carte menu with vegetarian options will also be offered.
The set menu is priced at $60 per person. Reservations are required. To make one, call 305-640-5862.
Anyone craving a bit of Italian goodness on Christmas Eve should head to the iconic Gale Hotel on Collins Avenue, where local favorite Dolce Italian will be serving up new seasonal dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Handcrafted pasta, mind-blowing meatballs, and perfection by the pizza pie — check.
The Brickell and Aventura locations of Argentine favorite Novecento will offer a three-course dinner menu from 4-10 p.m. on Christmas Eve (which includes a complimentary toast), followed by a brunch from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.
The dinner menu is priced at $55 per person. To make a reservation, call (305) 403-0900.
This hot Italian spot at the Cadillac Hotel and Beach Club will celebrate their first Christmas Eve ever with an exclusive seasonal menu highlighting dishes like lamb-stuffed tortino di polenta, ossobuco, and sweet traditional Italian treat at the end. The a-la-carte menu will also be available.
And on Christmas Day, the restaurant will open again from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., offering breakfast stations for hotel guests and visitors looking to keep the holiday spirit going with an all-you-can-eat brunch.
The Christmas Eve dinner menu is priced at $65 per person. Christmas Day brunch is priced at $45 per person. To make a reservation, call 305-673-6273.
Say oui to a French-inspired holiday feast this year at La Petite Maison in Brickell. The restaurant will offer its full dinner menu and its special seasonal white truffle menu on Christmas Eve, so wear your eating pants.
On December 24, Jaya at The Setai, Miami Beach will kick off the holiday season with a themed breakfast buffet from 7-11 a.m. priced at $44 per person. Later that night, Chef Vijay Veena will host an “East meets West” a-la-carte dinner highlighting Asian-inspired plates and American holiday classics. The East meets West dinner will also be available on Christmas Day from 6-10:30 p.m.
If you’re in the mood for a Christmas Day brunch, Jaya will also serve a breakfast buffet on Dec. 25 from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. priced at $145 per person and $63 per child. Adults can look forward to free-flowing Louis Roederer champagne and live jazz in the courtyard.
Reservations are required. To make one, call 855-923-7899.
On Christmas Eve, James Beard-nominated Wynwood spot KYU will offer their full menu of wood-fired Asian inspired dishes, plus a selection of amazing eats ranging from chilled crudo to smoky selections from the Japanese Yakinku barbeque.
Seasonal beet salad. Broiled East Coast oyster. Wagyu beef tartar. Herb crusted halibut. Sound good? Then head to Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach for a three-course Christmas Eve dinner starring fresh and seasonal ingredients. If you have kids in tow, fear not — the restaurant will also offer a kids menu that includes pasta, Margherita pizza, and grilled chicken breast.
Habitat will also serve a Christmas Day brunch featuring different food stations, including sushi and omelet bars, a carving station, a pastry shop, and a kids buffet.
The Christmas Eve dinner menu is priced at $85 per person. Christmas Day brunch is priced at $90 per person. To make a reservation, call 305-538-3373.
Mondrian Caffe at the Mondrian Hotel will offer its full menu of globally inspired cuisine on December 24 for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You’ll find something for everyone, here, from fresh-pressed organic juices to hearty pasta to locally-sourced fish.
If your idea of the perfect Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner is Italian comfort food (think ravioli stuffed with pumpkin, breaded veal chops, and more) then head to Zucca. The Coral Gables restaurant will serve its regular menu on Christmas Eve from 4-9 p.m. and on Christmas Day from 3-9 p.m.
Want a side of breathtaking views with your Christmas Eve dinner? Consider making a reservation at Juvia, where you can enjoy dishes off the regular menu while soaking up panoramic vistas of Miami Beach. To make a reservation, call 305-763-8272.
Dig into prime steaks, succulent lobster and more at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Brickell. The riverfront spot will serve an a-la-carte menu with signature highlights on Christmas Eve (we’re still dreaming about their lobster mac and cheese). Just make sure you leave room for dessert — the apple strudel is to die for.
Located in the Wynwood Arts District, Sette Osteria will be celebrating Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Italian style with a special three-course menu featuring house-made specialties like lobster ravioli, roasted Mediterranean sea bass, fresh burrata and more.
The menu is priced at $55 per person on Christmas Eve from 4-10 p.m. and on Christmas Day from 12-9 p.m. To make a reservation, call 305-576-8282.
On Christmas Day, Bagatelle Miami Beach will host a festive ’80s holiday movie edition of its weekly Rock N Baga party. Think shareable specials like a wagyu strip loin roast with truffle pomme frites, seared duck breast, and more.
The holiday dinner will run from 7 p.m.- 2:00 a.m. on December 25th. For reservations, call 305-704-3900.
Italian eatery Fiola Miami will serve a four-course Christmas Eve dinner (plus dessert), as well as a children’s menu. Highlights will include baked Maine scallops with winter black truffle, potato gnocchi with Alaskan king crab and Tairagi clams, and Venetian calamari salad with Calvisius caviar.
Available December 20-24, the menu is priced at $150 per person, and the children’s menu is priced at $50. To make a reservation, call 305-912-2639.
Venture into the Deep South at Root & Bone this Christmas Eve, where you’ll find a menu filled with garden-to-table dishes like Grandma Daisy’s Angel Biscuits, Drunken Deviled Eggs, fried chicken and more finger-licking seasonal specialties.
Seafood ceviche, a raw bar, a sushi boat, parmesan, and foie gras Beef Wellingtons and a carving station with a roasted whole pig are just some of the things you can dig into when you check out the buffet at Nautilus South Beach, available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The buffet is priced at $75 per person. To make a reservation, call 305-503-5700.
Miami River view from Seaspice Restaurant. Handout
Seaspice invites guests to spend a cozy Christmas Day on the riverfront enjoying holiday specials and the restaurant’s classic a-la-carte menu to the sounds of live holiday music. Santa himself is expected to make an appearance.
For the first time, Fleming’s in Coral Gables will open for Christmas Day with a holiday prix-fixe menu spotlighting delicious dishes like colossal north Atlantic lobster tail served with filet mignon. The full menu will also be available for those who wish to order a-la-carte. For guests dining at the Brickell location, enjoy $20 offer your Uber ride on reservations made now through December 31 — just ask your server for a voucher.
The holiday menu starts at $92 per guest. To make a reservation at the Coral Gables location, call 305-569-7995. To make a reservation at the Brickell location, call 786-915-8790.
Coral Gables: 2525 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; Brickell: 600 Brickell Ave. Suite 150, Miami; flemingssteakhouse.com.
