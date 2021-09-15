Discover Miami’s beer culture at these local breweries

Dogfish Head Miami cfrias@miamiherald.com

From South Beach to Wynwood, from Coral Gables to Homestead, craft beer breweries have popped up all over the Miami-Dade County map. Each brewery has a different specialty, from crisp lagers to tart sour ales to hoppy IPAs. No matter your taste or level of beer nerdiness, there’s something for everyone in the area’s breweries.

Many started as independent operations and have, over the years, been purchased by larger beer companies. In some cases, even international companies like AB InBev, Anheuser-Busch’s parent company, have set up local breweries to compete with the local craft spots.

New to craft beer? You’ll want to ask your local brewery for a beer flight — a sample of shots — to help you figure out which style is your jam.

Here’s a list of Miami area breweries to help you get started.

What's Up Weekly A weekly look at what's cool in Miami's dining scene, nightlife and the latest events. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

BRICKELL / DOWNTOWN

EST. 33 Thai Craft Brewery

The company behind Singha beer, the number one brewer in Thailand, opened EST. 33 as a nod to its origins in Bangkok in 1933. Thai-inspired flavors, aromas, and tastes combine with Miami’s tropical influences for a medley of exciting combinations.

701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-425-9266 or www.est33.us

CORAL GABLES

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Titanic Brewery & Restaurant

Established in 1997, this local favorite is situated next to the University of Miami. The venue offers live music throughout the week. Prepare to share elbow room with a packed house during UM football games.

5813 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables; 305-667-2537 or www.titanicbrewery.com

Bay 13 Brewery & Kitchen

The founders of nearby Threefold Cafe opened Bay 13 just before the start of the pandemic. It focuses on a comfortable, relaxed environment — with plenty of outdoor seating. The beer and food menu are a reflection of the owners’ Aussie roots.

65 Alhambra Plaza, Coral Gables; 786-452-0935 or www.bay13brewery.com

There’s an indoor space and an outdoor beer garden at Bay 13 Brewery.

DORAL

The Tank

The Tank’s 4,000-square-foot taproom can accommodate up to 600 people, and locals love this spot for happy hour and karaoke. The Twisted Fork Kitchen serves chicken chicharrones, wings, tostones, cauliflower tempura, ham croquettes and more.

5100 NW 72nd Ave., Bay A1, Miami; 786-801-1554 or www.thetankbrewing.com

Prision Pals Brewing

This newcomer, open since March 2021, was founded by three Argentine friends. Their beers include the Dorada Pampeana, Honey Bee, as well as traditional ambers and lagers with a selection of seasonal beers.

8302 NW 14th St., Doral; 833-375-5375 or www.prisionpals.com

Tripping Animals Brewing Co.

In 2018 four friends from Venezuela with a passion for craft beer opened the doors to their expansive 15,000-square-foot taproom in Doral. To kick back with friends, they have board games, ping pong tables, and a pool table. So-called smoothie beers and tart, refreshing sours are their specialty.

2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; 305-646-1339 or www.trippinganimals.com/home

MIA Beer Company

MIA Beer Company specializes in making quality beer inspired by traditional recipes, while continually crafting new formulas to incorporate exotic and locally sourced ingredients. You can grab a bite to eat while enjoying the atmosphere in the warehouse or out in the beer garden during happy hour.

10400 NW 33rd St. #150, Doral; 786-801-1721 or http://www.mia.beer

Beat Culture

OG Miamians will remember their location inside the Days Inn near the Miami International Airport as the old Club Mystique (nicknamed Club Mistake). But there’s nothing sketchy about the beers produced at this small brewery, which goes beyond traditional flavors into fruity and barrel-aged beers, from the Fuacata mango and passion fruit ale to Mojito Tart Ale and the Coconut Pastelito Milkshake IPA. They even brewed an Iron Beer beer made with the actual syrup from the Latin beverage.

7250 NW 11th St, Miami; 786-431-5642 or www.beatculture.com

HIALEAH

Unbranded Brewing Co.

Zachary Swanson, a Texas native, named the brewery after his ancestor, Samuel Maverick, who used to own cattle throughout Texas without branding them. This Hialeah maverick brews unusual beers such as Guava Heat, Champagne Room, Salt & Lime Lager. In true Texas spirit, an onsite smokehouse serves brisket, burgers and pulled pork tacos.

1395 E 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097 or www.unbrandedbrewing.com

Unbranded Brewing Co. is close to Hialeah’s Leah Arts District. Handout

HOMESTEAD

Miami Brewing Company

Open daily and known for their exotic fruit wine, Schnebly Winery also brews its own beer. Set in a tropical, lush space, this is a great place to relax and take a break from the busy Miami streets.

30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead; 305-242-1224 or www.miamibrewing.com

KENDALL

Spanish Marie Brewery

Spanish Marie has been brewing since 2018 when longtime friends who started brewing on a system salvaged from a military barracks opened this warehouse spot in West Kendall. They’ve gained a strong following with brews such as their Colada Porter and Guava Guerra.

14251 SW 120th St STE 108, Miami; 305-456-5490 or www.spanishmariebrewery.com

LITTLE RIVER

Focal Brewing Company

Located in the booming Little River district of Miami, Focal Point is a quaint little hideaway with great beer, music and a wine menu that features craft brews. Among their beers are Mayami Blond, a citrusy ale and Mayami Haze, a tropical New England IPA. You’ll find ping pong tables and colorful paintings on the wall, nothing grand, but a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy with friends.

7235 NE 4th Ave., Miami; 305-363-5166 or www.focalbrewing.com

MIAMI BEACH

Abbey Brewing Co.

Abbey Brewing Co., the city’s oldest tap house, has been open since 1995. It was created by brewmasters who teamed up with a veteran of the cigar industry to open up this unique bar in South Beach that focuses on Belgian Trappist style ales. The bar also offers a selection of cocktails and a full bar.

1115 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-538-8110 or www.abbeybrewinginc.com

OPA LOCKA / NORTH MIAMI

Legacy Caribbean Craft Bear

With a Caribbean vibe to it, this industrial complex-style homestead brewery features year-round styles in addition to seasonal and special releases. Some of the brews on tap include the Mulato, the Mamba, Chica, Gypsy Voodoo, Ol’ Boy and more. Their Doña Rosa guava beer is a must try.

13416 NW 38th Ct., Opa-locka; 786-681-6572 or www.legacyccb.com

Lost City Brewing Company

Fans of the long-lost South Beach bar Abraxis are happy to see its owner partner to open this new spot in a throwback to the rustic warehouse breweries. There are 16 beers on tap including early favorites such as Morenita brown ale, Holy Scribe Belgian tripel, Nomi pale ale, and Endless Summer lager.

12207 NE 13th Ct., North Miami; 305-456-0318 or www.lostcitybrewing.com

WEST MIAMI

Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending

Unseen Creatures uses locally harvested yeast (their unseen creatures), fruit, and other local ingredients to create beers that are uniquely Miami. Their brews are focused on balance and drinkability and push the boundaries of brewing. Lambic beer and Framboise style beers are excellent here.

4178 SW 74th Ct. Miami; 786-332-2903 or www.unseencreatures.com

Lincoln’s Beard Brewery

Just look at the bar to see how this brewery pays homage to “Honest Abe,” with thousands of pennies glued onto the bar. As well as the beer made at the brewery, Lincoln’s Beard also has other beers from local breweries rotating on tap. The Tacos and Tattoos food truck is out back.

7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390 or www.lincolnsbeardbrewing.com

WYNWOOD

Wynwood Brewing Company

Luis Brignoni and his dad, Luis “Pops” Brignoni Sr., founded Miami’s first craft beer brewery. Senior is the inspiration behind Pops Porter, which was the first beer in the county to win a coveted gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival. The family has since sold part of its stake to Craft Brew Alliance (which was later bought by Anheuser-Busch).

565 NW 24th St., Miami; 833-996-9663 or www.wynwoodbrewing.com

J. Wakefield

Named after its owner, Johnathan Wakefield, this brewery is a Wynwood favorite. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re in luck, this popular brewery has a unique décor with Star Wars murals and comic book memorabilia. Their claim to fame are sour ales, utilizing local and occasionally unexpected ingredients (like passion fruit and dragon fruit) to give their beer a unique twist and depth of character.

120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779 or www.Jwakefieldbrewing.com

Veza Sur

Anheuser-Bush set up this Latin inspired brewery to compete with the independent Wynwood craft spots. Its open space, “casa”-like atmosphere offers communal seating and the garden makes Veza Sur both a neighborhood hangout and trendy nightspot. Drink options include micheladas and beer cocktails.

55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300 or www.vezasur.com

Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head Miami is an eclectic mix of art, brews, and tasty bites. Founded in Delaware and a favorite among craft beer fans, it features “off-centered” beers that pair culinary flavors with traditional beer styles. It, too, was bought by the larger Boston Beer Company (owner of Sam Adams).

325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727 or www.dogfish.com/restaurants/dogfish-miami

Dogfish Head Miami . Carlos Frías cfrias@miamiherald.com

Boxelder Craft Beer Market

Boxelder is a family-owned and operated craft beer bar, serving high-quality craft beer, while hosting start-up food vendors such as Apocalypse Barbecue. In addition to offering a wide variety of American craft and Belgian beers, owners Nicole and Adam Darnell organize a host of tastings, guest speakers, and food and beer pairing events. Better hurry, though. After being one of the original Wynwood stopovers, it will be closing in October as their property was sold.

2817 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769 or www.Bxldr.com

Cerveceria La Tropical

Fashioned after Cuba’s oldest brewery, La Tropical opened in Miami in 2020 after partnering with Heineken to build this massive new spot, complete with a floral beer garden. Featuring nine beers on tap and launching two more this season, this newcomer has a history of family-owned and passed-down brew recipes. Ortanique on the Mile founders Cindy Hutson and Delius Shirley provide excellent food to pair with the beer.

42 NE 25th St., Miami; 305-741-6991 or www.cervecerialatropical.com