Elevate your drinking at these Miami area rooftop bars and restaurants

MILA on Miami Beach

Nothing beats delicious food and drinks with a view. Aside from waterfront dining, the best place to soak up the sights while you savor tasty flavors is at a rooftop bar or restaurant. New to the city or just getting back to the scene after a year of ordering in? Here are our picks for Miami’s best rooftop bars and restaurants.

Sugar at EAST Miami

Walking into Sugar feels like stepping into an enchanted garden on the 40th floor of the EAST Miami hotel. This lofty lounge features Asian-inspired bites and cocktails, as well as stunning views of the Miami skyline and bay. Dress sharp, especially if you plan to stick around after sunset when the vibe gets a little clubbier. All ages are welcome before 6 p.m.; after that it’s 21+ only. There’s a minimum consumption per person, too, if you want to score a table.

788 Brickell Plz. #40, Miami; https://www.easthotels.com/en/miami/restaurants-and-bars/sugar or 305-712-7000.

MILA

If you’re spending the night out in South Beach, head to MILA. This restaurant-rooftop lounge highlights flavors from the Mediterranean and Japan across its creative food and cocktail menus, while the music and decor will transport you to the Balearic Islands. Guest performers — like fire dancers and top-notch local DJs — help level up the atmosphere. The views are pretty sweet, too.

1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; www.milarestaurant.com or 786-706-0744.

Juvia

Located on Miami Beach’s always-buzzing Lincoln Road, Juvia is practically an institution. Guests come for the amazing brunch or dinner but stay for the ambiance. The menu features flavors from France, Japan and Peru, and the wine list is just as impressive as the view.

1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; www.juviamiami.com or 305-763-8272.

No. 3 Social

If your plans bring you to Wynwood, check out No. 3 Social. Here you’ll find flavors inspired by Florida, as well as drink specials almost every day of the week. Happy hour runs from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 4-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (there’s also a “Happiest Hour” from 11 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday). If you’re into bottle service, you can opt for that instead all while taking in lovely views of the Miami skyline in the distance.

50 NW 24th St., Miami; www.no3social.com or 305-748-4540.

Bellini Restaurant & Bar at Mr. C

Nestled in the heart of Coconut Grove, Mr. C Hotel’s crowned jewel is Bellini Restaurant & Bar. This rooftop eatery features classic Italian eats paired with awe-inspiring views of the Biscayne Bay and the Coconut Grove skyline. It’s a great spot to sip a glass of rosé and watch the sky turn cotton candy pink.

2988 McFarlane Rd., Miami; www.mrchotels.com or 305-800-6672.

WATR at the 1 Rooftop

Here’s another great rooftop bar and restaurant at one of the most popular hotels in Miami Beach. WATR is the perfect place to unwind poolside while enjoying Peruvian-Japanese fusion cuisine paired with gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean far below. At night, it becomes a great option for pre-party drinks.

2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.1hotels.com/south-beach/taste or 305-604-1000.