Do you need a drink, Miami? Here are some local spots for happy hour deals

Have a few drinks after work at these local favorite spots.

Miami is expensive, which is why knowing where to go for budget-friendly booze and bites can make or break your bar hopping experience. We put in the leg work for you so that you can sip happy the next time you’re craving an evening out in the Magic City. Check out our happy hour picks below.

Café La Trova

Little Havana’s most happening spot hosts happy hour daily from 4-7 p.m. at the bar. You can snag $7 drinks, $5 beers, $6 wines, and bites like croquetas, empanadas, lechon sliders, and calamari ranging from $5-$7.

Café La Trova, 971 SW 8th St., Miami. For more information, visit www.cafelatrova.com or 786-615-4379

Pubbelly Sushi

If you love a good roll, head to any Pubbelly Sushi location for their happy hour, hosted daily from 4-6 p.m. You’ll find a menu stacked with $5-$7 wine by the glass, $7-$10 sake, and $9-$11 cocktails, plus discounted bites like spicy edamame, kimchi fried rice, and a few guest-favorite rolls.

Pubbelly Sushi has multiple locations. For more information, visit www.pubbellyglobal.com.

Tanuki

Tanuki Miami Beach serves up $5-$9 bites, $5 sake and beer, $6 wine and spirits, and $8 cocktails during its daily happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Menu highlights include pork belly fuku buns, dim sum, crispy brussels sprouts, and a bevvy of rolls.

Tanuki, 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach. www.tanukimiami.com or 305-615-1055.

Baia Beach Club

Baia Beach Club calls their happy hour Oysters & Beau On The Bay. Hosted every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., it features $2 East Coast oysters paired with Beau Joie Brut for $18 or Beau Joie Rose for $22. The views, of course, are complimentary.

Baia Beach Club, 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach. www.baiabeachclubmiami.com or 305-514-1949.

Casa Isola

Chefs Jose Mendin and Santo Agnello recently launched a weekday happy hour at Casa Isola offered Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. Specials include half off all cocktails, wine by the glass, and beer. You can also indulge in $10 dishes like spaghetti with toasted garlic and olive oil, rigatoni alla vodka, baked clams, meatball parm sliders, and polenta served with rabbit ragu.

Casa Isola, 1418 20th St., Miami Beach. www.casaisolamiami.com or 786-558-5787.

Ariete

Monday through Friday from 5-7 p.m., guests at Ariete can order select cocktails priced at $10, $6 beer, $8 wine by the glass, and discounted favorites like chicken and kimchi sausage, classic fritas, venison meatballs, and a specially curated cheese plate.

Ariete, 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove. www.arietecoconutgrove.com or 305-640-5862.

Cerveceria La Tropical

This Wynwood favorite hosts happy hour Wednesday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. Take advantage of specially priced bites like $3 chicharrones, $2 plantain chips, $1 tacos, and $3 bacalao fritters. All you have to do to claim the deals is purchase a beer or any alcoholic drink.

Cerveceria La Tropical, 42 NE 25th St., Miami. www.cervecerialatropical.com or 305-741-6991.

Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier is the place to go for tasty plant-forward delicacies — and now you can enjoy them at a discount during happy hour. Offered Tuesday through Saturday from 3-6 p.m., Le Jardinier’s happy hour also includes $9 signature cocktails and wine by the glass to pair with its special menu of bar snacks.

Le Jardinier, 151 NE 41st St., Suite 135, Miami. www.lejardinier-miami.com or 305-402-9060.