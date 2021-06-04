‘The #CryptoQueen has arrived’: Paris Hilton in Miami for massive global conference

Paris Hilton at E11EVEN Miami

Paris Hilton always knows where the party’s at, y’all.

And this weekend, it’s in Miami, for the 2021 International Bitcoin Convention at Mana Wynwood.

Though the hotel heiress isn’t a finance whiz or techie by trade, she says she is up on cryptocurrency calling herself the Crypto Queen on Instagram, where she poses naked in faux coins.

“The #CryptoQueen has arrived in #Miami for #TheBitcoinConference! So excited to go to the @BitcoinConference to hear all the leaders in this space speak. I love being a part of this amazing community.”

Hilton also knows what goes on in the DJ booth. The former reality star, who is also coming out with a memoir, did her first set since the pandemic hit at E11EVEN Miami Thursday late night. In between taking selfies with fans, the 40 year old answered some burning questions for Miami.com before the show to a packed house.

How does it feel to perform after so long?

I’m so excited, this is my first night back DJ’ing in a year and a half. So it’s great to be back here in Miami at E11EVEN, one of my favorite clubs. It’s going to be lit.

How has the COVID lockdown been for you these last months?

This past year and a half has been a lot of reflection and learning so much and doing so many businesses and really just enjoying time at home with my family and my man [venture capitalist Carter Reum].

Congratulations on your engagement. How’s the wedding planning going?

Amazing, a lot to do. so I’m very excited and [a 13 episode docuseries] will be coming soon to Peacock Television, called “Paris in Love.”

How do you feel about investing in digital currency?

I love bitcoin, I love cryptocurrency. I’ve been around for many years, an OG. I believe in it, it’s the future and I’m here to celebrate it.