Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at these spots in Miami. You may want to take Thursday off

Watermelon margarita at Cantina Beach. Handout

Cinco de Mayo is almost here, and we’ve got your back with all the best fiestas and holiday-inspired deals happening around the city.

The Wharf Miami

If you’re looking for an epic Cinco de Mayo celebration, The Wharf is pulling out all the stops with “Sombreros on the River.” Guests can look forward to hundreds of piñatas, live mariachi performances, and drinks specials — like a free Corona every time you purchase a shot of tequila.

The Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami. Complimentary admission is limited, so RSVP here.

Cantina Beach

Beautiful Cantina Beach at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne will host live music paired with street food and cocktails ranging from $5-$8 in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Enjoy every drink and bite with waterfront views and sea breezes beneath the poolside restaurant’s airy thatched palapa roof.

Cantina Beach, 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne. For more information, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/miami/key-biscayne/dining.

Café Americano

This Miami Beach diner will host all-day Cinco de Mayo specials at both its Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue locations. Enjoy Corona beer buckets priced at $20 for four, plus a new spicy cucumber margarita while soaking up beautiful ocean views outdoors.

Café Americano, 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, and 1776 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. For more information, visit www.cafeamericano.com.

Boia De & Jaguar Sun

These two culinary favorites are teaming up for Cinco de Mayo, hosting an exclusive collabo featuring specialty food and drinks, plus a DJ. Think classics like chips with salsa and guacamole, tacos from La Pollita, and amazing cocktails. For dessert, you can chow down on choco tacos by Frice.

The Cinco de Mayo collab will take place at Lot 6 at 7357 NW Miami Ct. Make a reservation through Jaguar Sun on RESY.

Kush Coconut Grove

Cinco de Mayo transforms into Cinco de Mamas at Kush Coconut Grove, which will be fusing your favorite tequila-drenched holiday with Mother’s Day. That means moms will receive complimentary swag bags upon arrival, and guests will get to order off an exclusive Cinco de Mamas-themed menu filled with cool themed cocktails like the Mexican From Miami, the Toast to Mamas, and the Grandma’rgarita.

Kush Coconut Grove, 2911 Grand Ave., Suite 400D, Coconut Grove. For more information or reservations, call 305-456-5723 or visit www.kushhospitality.com.

Toro Toro

Want to go bougie this Cinco de Mayo? Toro Toro will be serving up a four-course tequila tasting and pairing hosted by Casamigos and Executive Chef Jean Delgado. Priced at $49 per person, it includes a welcome cocktail plus delicious dishes like fundido de queso, cobia tiradito, smoked al pastor ribs, and coffee rub lamb barbacoa.

Toro Toro, InterContinental Miami at 100 Chopin Plz., Miami. Space is limited, so make a reservation here.

The Lincoln Eatery Food Hall

One of South Florida’s most popular food halls has two reasons for you to drop by on Cinco de Mayo. Cilantro27 will be running a special taco corner serving fresh twists on traditional faves like gauc and chips, fish tacos, and quesadillas. What’s more, SKY YARD Rooftop will provide the perfect sips to accompany every bite, including $5 margaritas all day, $4 Coronitas, $5 tequila shots, $7 mezcal cocktails, and more.

The Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Lane N, Miami Beach. For more information, visit www.thelincolneatery.com.

COYO Taco

2021 marks the fifth annual COYO Taco Cinco de Mayo celebration, held at all South Florida locations. Guests will get to take advantage of drink specials including $5 draft margaritas all day, plus a special menu. If you’re at the Wynwood location, you can keep the party going after 8 p.m. in the restaurant’s speakeasy, which will host a special lineup of DJs.

For information on the event and COYO Taco’s locations, visit www.coyo-taco.com.

Chela’s Beer Garden

If Miami Lakes is your neighborhood, head to Chela’s Beer Garden for a huge outdoor party complete with mariachis every hour between 7 and 10 p.m., a live DJ, tacos by Hot Lime Kitchen, and margaritas from a bar team led by Julio Cabrera.

Chela’s Beer Garden, 15301 NW 67th Ave., Miami Lakes. For more information, visit www.chelasbeergarden.com.

Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Cinco de Mayo coincides with ladies night at Veza Sur Brewing Co., which will host live entertainment and offer drink specials for gals, like buy one get one free on select beers from 4-7 p.m. If you’re craving a cocktail, go for the new Ruby Red Michelada, made with the house serrano syrup and grapefruit preserves, hot sauce, and smoked chili bitters and topped off with Veza Sur’s Toronjipa IPA.

Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami. For more information, visit www.vezasur.com.

Taquerias el Mexicano & Los Altos

Skull painting, a folk band, a DJ, and mariachi will light up Taquerias el Mexicano’s Cinco de Mayo celebration this year — plus drinks specials like $5 margs, mangonadas, cantaritos, Coronas, and Modelos, and $6 micheladas. At 9 p.m., head upstairs to Los Altos for some more drinking and dancing.

Taquerias el Mexicano and Los Altos are located at 521 SW Eighth St., Miami. Reservations are required for seating in the garden from 6-10 p.m. For more information, visit www.calleochotacos.com.