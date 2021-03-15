Here’s where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Miami with drink specials (and pie)

Beer isn’t supposed to be green -- unless it’s St. Patrick’s Day. Getty Images/iStockphoto







This time a year ago, Miami was gearing up for lockdown. Not the case anymore. Lots of local bars and restaurants will be hosting events and themed specials to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2021. That said, we’re still in the midst of a pandemic and safety should be everyone’s priority. If you are planning to spend the holiday somewhere other than home, make sure you wear a mask and keep your distance. Here are some spots hosting St. Patty’s Day celebrations with plenty of outdoor seating.

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop

Bring home an Irish Car Bomb Pie from Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop this St. Patrick’s Day. Available only during the month of March, the creamy, dreamy confection is made with swirls of Bailey’s custard, Jameson whiskey caramel, toasted almond, espresso whipped cream, and Guinness reduction — all on a decadent Oreo crust.

Fireman Derek’s has locations in Wynwood and Coconut Grove. For more information, visit www.firemandereks.com.

The Taurus

Head over to The Taurus in Coconut Grove on St. Patrick’s Day for drink specials from 5 p.m. until midnight. You’ll enjoy special St. Patty-themed cocktails for $8, bottles of Guinness for $5, and Irish whiskey shots for $5. Pair it all with tasty bites by Chef Michael Beltran.

The Taurus, 3540 Main Hwy. , Coconut Grove; www.thetauruscoconutgrove.com.

Tobacco Road

Tobacco Road by Kush will celebrate Ireland’s patron saint with drink specials all night long, including $5 Green Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, $5 shots of Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey, $6 Irish coffees, and $7 Irish Car Bombs. Lone Wolf Omb, Uncle Scotchy, and Matt Rossman will be performing, too.

Tobacco Road by Kush, 650 South Miami Ave., Brickell; www.kushhospitality.com.

Calle 23 Miami

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a Cuban twist at Calle 23. The Miracle Mile bar and restaurant will feature beer and Irish whiskey shots for $10, baby Guinness shots for $7, and Jameson Irish Mules for $10. You’ll also get to take advantage of Calle 23’s regular Wednesday drink specials, including $7 mojitos starting at 7 p.m. and salsa dancing at 8 p.m.

Calle 23, 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; www.calle23miami.com.

The Wharf Miami

The Wharf will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with live music, delicious food by Spris Artisan Pizza, La Santa Taqueria, and Mojo Donuts, and drink specials like free Guinness every time you buy a shot of Jameson.

The Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; www.wharfmiami.com.