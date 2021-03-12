This South Florida bar just managed to insult almost everyone in two Instagram posts

Whether it was done for shock value, to attract new, rule-breaking customers or just stir up a little publicity, this kava bar is definitely getting noticed.

Earlier this week, Kavasutra Kava Bar, which has several locations across the country including South Florida, posted some inflammatory things on its official Instagram page.

The two posts covered such current hot-button topics as the use of masks to fight the spread of COVID-19, gender affiliation and teachers returning to classrooms.

One post says: “Effective Immediately: Any and all grade school teachers who, by choice, have opted not to return to in-person teaching are hereby banned from any and all Kavasutra locations.”

After some, um, backlash, Kavasutra went back on social media, clarifying the statement.

“It has come to our attention that we may have upset some people with our last post,” it began. “We’ve been reading your comments and we understand how we may have [sic] effected you.”

Though it appears an apology was forthcoming, it wasn’t. Instead, the second e-alert just pours gasoline on the dumpster fire.

“So we want to be very clear: Masks are for leftist losers, teachers unions are trash, women are born with ovaries...”

The reception was mixed. Some commenters were supportive of the bar that serves kava, a legal calming drink made from the roots of a Polynesian plant. They ranged frrom positive (“This energy is fire!”) to negative (“This will not go well for you, I’m sure.”)

Some astute social media user called out the establishment’s ironic spelling error.

“You’d know the difference between ‘effect’ and ‘affect’ if you were nicer to teachers.”

The Miami Herald reached out for further comment, but the bar did not respond as of Friday.

The bar has locations in Sunrise, Delray Beach and Lake Worth in South Florida, other cities in Florida, as well as New York and Colorado.