Here’s where you can watch the Super Bowl in Miami (besides the safety of your couch)

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes (l.) and Tom Brady, of the Buccaneers will face off while the rest of us get 2-for-1 deals on beer. Getty Images

Yes, we’re still living in the midst of a pandemic, but Super Bowl LV is still happening on Feb. 7. While the safest place for you to watch the big game is undoubtedly at home, many South Florida spots will be hosting viewing events. Most offer outdoor dining options, while some take it a step further with private cabanas, daybeds, and bungalows you can rent. Here are some of our favorites options to cheer on your favorite team (with a mask on, obviously).

Kush by Spillover

If you’re in the Grove, head to Kush by Spillover for a classic watch party featuring happy hour specials all night. You’ll also get to take advantage of beer buckets starting at $25, and specially priced dishes like Kush’s Tobacco Road Wings, chips and salsa, and Hobo Frito Pie. Indoor seating (by assignment) and outdoor seating are available.

Details: Kush by Spillover, 2911 Grand Avenue, #400D, Coconut Grove. For reservations, call 305-456-5723.

EST. 33 Thai Craft Kitchen & Brewery

This newly opened hangout at Brickell City Centre features a sprawling covered outdoor patio and bar to watch the big game while enjoying some fresh air. Watch every play while sipping two-for-one beers served exclusively in-house.

Details: EST. 33 Thai Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Brickell City Centre, 701 South Miami Ave., 4th Floor, Miami.

The Deck at Island Gardens

Go glam on Super Bowl Sunday at The Deck at Island Gardens, hosting an outdoor viewing party under the stars. You can rent a waterfront cabana or a table for you and your inner circle and enjoy drink specials, like $5 Coronas and buckets of six or 12 beers for $30 and $60. Feeling peckish? Order the Big Game Tailgate Package. Priced at $50, it feeds four guests and comes loaded with chicken wings, lamb sliders, mini hot dogs, and more.

Details: 5 p.m. until close at The Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami.

Baia Beach Club

Soak up spectacular views of the sunset before the big game begins at Baia Beach Club. The waterfront restaurant and lounge will be showcasing the Super Bowl and serving a special menu of game-day favorites and specials, like beer buckets starting at $35. Rent a daybed, cabana, or waterfront bungalow for privacy and plenty of space while you root for your team. Cabanas have their own private TVs and come with a complimentary bottle of Moet and a round of tequila shots.

Details: 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Baia Beach Club, 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach. For reservations, call 305-514-1949.

Dune

Don’t miss a single touchdown while you unwind beachside at Dune, located at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. Tables are located just steps from the shore, so you can channel vacation vibes through all the nail-biting action happening on the field. The restaurant will offer exclusive game-day specials, like a $25 burger and beer pairing and buckets of beer priced at $30.

Details: 3 p.m. at Dune, located at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne. For reservations, call 305-365-4500.

R House Wynwood

For a Super Bowl party that offers plenty of off-screen entertainment, consider R House. The Wynwood favorite will host an exclusive game-day brunch with Miss Ultimate Miami Drag Queen Athena Dion, featuring special themed performances by Miami’s top drag celebrities. The menu will highlight hearty brunch favorites like guava French Toast, fried chicken and biscuits with gravy, an Angus beef burger, and mac and cheese with mozzarella, black truffle, and more.

Details: Two seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at R House, 2727 NW 2nd Ave., Wynwood. For reservations, call 305-576-0201.

The Taurus

Everyone’s favorite Coconut Grove dive bar will offer a specially curated Super Bowl menu that includes items inspired by each competing team’s city. Guests can pair every delicious bite with drinks served on special from 11 a.m. until midnight. The game will be showcased on TVs inside the bar and outside on the patio.

Details: 11 a.m. until midnight at The Taurus, 3540 Main Highway, Coconut Grove. Reservations are not required.

Clevelander South Beach

Clevelander will show Sunday’s game on multiple LED screens and projectors at a watch party taking place pool- and patio-side. General admission tickets with access to the first deck are priced at $50 per person (standing room only). Bar stools will be available to those who purchase open-bar tickets for $200. Rooftop premium open bar options are also $200 per person but do not grant access to the pool and patio. The hotel will be raffling memorabilia signed by Leonardo Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, and Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Details: Doors open at 5 p.m. at Clevelander South Beach, 1020 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach. Tickets are available here. For table reservations and more information, visit www.clevelander.com.