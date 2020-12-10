This popular Aventura restaurant and bar just opened a swanky lounge next door

The new lounge at Reunion Ktchn Bar in Aventura.

For its first anniversary, Reunion Ktchn Bar has a gift for its customers: a new, swanky little sister lounge next door.

The new lounge, which seats 30, doesn’t have its own name, but it does have own menu and specialty cocktails Think of it as the place you go before or after dinner. Or maybe you just go there and graze: The new bar prides itself on its small plates with Spanish, Asian and Mediterranean influences.

You can order temptations from the raw bar or hand-sliced Iberico ham. Or maybe you feel fancy and want to try zucchini carpaccio with Parmigiano Reggiano, pine nuts and basil or Japanese eggplant with garlic confit and pan tumaca (toasted artisan bread, crushed tomato, garlic, olive oil and sea salt). There are also meat and fish plates, including escargot and steak tartar.

Naturally, if you want to go all out, there’s a caviar flight and caviar service, too.

The cocktail menu includes such drinks as The Shaman (shiitake-infused Diplomatico Plana rum, shiitake syrup, Aureo Dulce Anejo 1954); Nikkei Martini (Caravedo Pisco, Japanese Bermutto, sea salt & pepper bitters); Guav A Lady (Wheatly Vodka, St. Germain, guava cordial, mint and lemon) and the No Gǖey José (Cuatrocientos Conejoa Mezcal, Domain De Canton, hibiscus, lime and bitters). The signature cocktails run $15-$17.

The opening is a celebration for everyone, according to co-owner Cesar Olivo, who owns and operates the restaurant with his wife Adriana Perez Benatar and his brother-in-law Samuel Perez Benatar. The restaurant opened in late 2019.

“This past year hasn’t been easy for anyone,” he said in a press release.. “We’re very lucky to have such a loyal local following that helped see us through the pandemic and blessed to be able to expand Reunion outside when outdoor dining was the only option. Our patio is now a draw all its own and is here to stay. It’s so rewarding to celebrate something positive and we’re thrilled to introduce the lounge and can’t wait for guests to experience it.”

Reunion Ktchn Bar

Where: 18167 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

Hours: 12:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 12:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday