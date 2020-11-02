Little Havana has a new tiki bar with a cocktail so lit you can only order two

Casa Tiki is now open in Little Havana.

There’s a new tiki bar in town.

Casa Tiki is a tropical hideaway on Calle Ocho in Little Havana. Now, we know Calle Ocho may not be your first thought when you think “tiki bar.” So think again.

Created by Homecookin’ Hospitality Group, the team behind two popular South Beach speakeasys, Foxhole and Drunken Dragon as well as racket, an upscale Wynwood lounge, Casa Tiki specializes in fruity, tropical beverages, often served in amazingly cool glasses (vessels might be a better word).

Rum, not surprisingly, is a key ingredient here, as it is in all drinks paying tribute to Polynesian culture.

A Song of Rum and Ice involves Rum Fire Overproof Jamaican Rum, yellow chartreuse, John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum Liqueur, lime, grapefruit and pineapple juices and thyme. Or try Coolest Monkey in the Jungle with Appleton Estate Reserve rum, Sailor Jerry Spiced rum, Demerara syrup, guava, banana and lime juice.

Don’t want rum? This is not a problem. Surfer at a House Party features Gem & Bolt Joven Mezcal, Tanqueray gin, Jagermeister, sugar cane syrup, dry Curacao, lime and pineapple juice and bitters.

And if you’re really feeling brave, there’s always Voudo au Zonbi, made up of Barbancourt white rum, Barbancourt 3 star 3 Year Old, Clairin “Vaval” rum, St. Elizabeth All Spice Dram, cinnamon and vanilla syrup, grenadine, lime and grapefruit juice, Angostura bitters and absinthe. This one is so potent Casa Tiki will only sell two per customer. Arrange your Lyft accordingly.

Casa Tiki

Where: 1728 SW Eighth St. Miami

Hours: 4 p.m.-city curfew (now midnight) Thursday through Saturday; happy hour daily from 5-8 p.m.