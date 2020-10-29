This Little Havana spot was just named one of the 100 best bars in the world

Is this the best bar team in the United States?

One of the 100 best bars in the world is in Miami — and soon you’ll actually be able to go there.

Café La Trova, the Little Havana bar, restaurant and old-time Cuban music lounge started by star chef Michelle Bernstein and cocktail king Julio Cabrera, debuted on the list of World’s 50 Best Bars Thursday. Café La Trova came in at No. 70, as the organization ranks the top 100.

Michelle Bernstein and Julio Cabrera celebrate the opening of Café La Trova in 2019.

The bar picked up the award while being closed, like most other Florida bars, which were shuttered to contain the spread of the coronavirus. But as the state allowed bars to reopen with at least 50 percent capacity, La Trova announced it will reopen Nov. 5.

They build on the momentum of being named Best American Bar Team at the 2020 Spirited Awards in September. The bar will reopen Wednesday through Sunday, from 6 p.m. and online reservations are encouraged.

