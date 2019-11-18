This bar in Sunset Harbour is a local favorite - and now it’s closing

Brace yourself for bad bar news, Miami: Purdy Lounge in Miami Beach is closing.

Call it the price you pay for building million-dollar condos and a Trader Joe’s in the neighborhood - they’re the enemy of after-dark good times.

Beloved by locals, Purdy Lounge - which got a facelift two years ago - opened in 2000 and was the scene of many loud and late parties and the kind of poor decisions that turn into great stories when you’re Netflix-and-in-bed-by-10 p.m.

As Sunset Harbour grew and changed, the 5 a.m. closing time championed by patrons was no longer welcomed by the affluent neighbors in new buildings around the area. The Miami New Times reported last summer that gentrification was threatening the lounge and its future.

Owner (and Miami Beach native) Dan Binkiewicz announced the news on Facebook, thanking guests, staff and entertainers.

“They say all good things must come to an end,” he wrote. “In this case something truly great is coming to an end.”

“There is a lot you can do in 20 years, begin a new century, build a new business, develop a neighborhood, make new friends, strengthen bonds, dance, celebrate, cry, fall in love, and drink a few happy meals. We’ve covered all of it, but like we said all good things must come to an end.”

Purdy Lounge will host its final party on Feb. 8.