Miami’s notorious pink strip club just quietly reopened after almost a decade

Club Pink Pussycat: It’s baaaccckkk.

Sure took long enough. One of Miami’s most infamous strip clubs, with its neon pink sign lined with dancing naked ladies, has been shuttered since 2009.

During its heyday in the 1970s and ‘80s, the lounge gained a seriously bad rep as a sleazy haven for drug trafficking, prostitution, and money laundering with its fair share of (allegedly) nefarious owners like the Colombo mafia family.

Hialeah’s notorious criminal — Albert San Pedro, whose nickname around town was “The Great Corrupter” — even was involved for a time. Rumor had it San Pedro was so enraged that cops raided the place that he ended up slapping then Dade County Mayor Steve Clark (the mayor denied this).

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

For years, there has been speculation about its fate. At one point, there was talk the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority was planning to purchase the airport-adjacent building, which was built in 1925 and originally housed a restaurant. That never happened.

The vacant club languished for years, a garish pink curiosity for bored State Road 112 commuters or kids in the backseat going to abuela’s house.

No longer. An announcement on the website reads “The Pink is Back.” A small sign by the property tells the curious that it’s open for business.

The 8,000-square-foot former den of iniquity has been running (quietly) since early September, but Club Pink Pussycat will hold an official grand opening party Nov. 27.

Entrance to Club Pink Pussycat

What patrons can expect — beside the obvious adult entertainment — are such new additions as 12 “pristine” champagne rooms, a VIP rooftop cabana, hookah service, and a revamped menu with such fancy dishes as lobster, churrasco, prime rib, and lamb-chop lollipops. The chef, from Italy, will make your Margherita pizza from scratch, and a live lobster tank will be coming soon.

Know that when you enter Club Pink Pussycat that this is not your run of the mill strip joint. There’s hardcore history here. Not Freedom Tower-type history, but c’mon: CPP was among the first in South Florida to offer full nudity.

But now Club Pink Pussycat is ready for a rebirth.

CPP spokeswoman Candy Hannan told the Miami Herald the club is busy putting the finishing touches on the place for the grand opening.

Madeleine Marr

“It’s going to be very special,” she said. “The whole place is completely restored, but we retained a lot of the history. The cat on the sign is more famous than Garfield. It’s iconic.”

Let’s see how they do this time around.

Don’t you at least want to try the churrasco?

Details: Club Pink Pussycat, 3890 NW 36th St., Miami. 305-633-4000, https://clubpinkpussycatmiami.com. Open daily 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. 21 and over. Admission $10.