Bottomless rosé and free drinks: Ladies, these Miami bars have deals just for you

Dranks at Coyo Taco

Looking for the best ladies night in Miami?

We’ve got you, girl.

Check out our picks for greatest girls’ night sips, from Brickell all the way to Fort Lauderdale. Rally your girlfriends and treat yourself to some drinks specials.

You deserve it.

BRICKELL

Boulud Sud Miami

Thursday is ladies night at Chef Daniel Boulud’s posh Brickell eatery. Grab a seat at the bar or in the lounge and enjoy bottomless Minuty rosé from 7-10 p.m. You’ll have to spend at least $15 on food, but once you’ve tried some of the tapas and small plates on Boulud Sud’s Mediterranean-inspired menu, you’ll hardly see it as a catch.

255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800

American Social Brickell

American Social Brickell

Every Thursday night, American Social serves complimentary Ketel One Botanicals cocktails to ladies — just name your mixer of choice and start sipping while you soak up those waterfront views.

690 SW First Ct., Miami; www.americansocialbar.com

Quinto La Huella

Known for its stellar Uruguayan cuisine and head-spinning selection of wines, Quinto La Huella at EAST Miami offers ladies a reason to look forward to Mondays. The restaurant recently launched La Previa Ladies Night, where women can sip unlimited rosé from 5-8 p.m. while snacking on light bites not offered on the regular menu.

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL; 786-805-4646

ADDiKT at W Miami

Ladies, start the weekend early at ADDiKT and enjoy a free glass of prosecco while gazing out over Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m.

485 Brickell Ave., Miami; www.marriot.com

EL PORTAL

The Anderson

Every Thursday is Throwback Thursday at The Anderson — and while that’s reason enough to make this ‘80s-inspired neighborhood bar one of your regular haunts, we’ve got three more: free drinks for gals from 8-9 p.m., followed by beat-the-clock specials for ladies starting at $3 until 10 p.m., and $8 ‘Women Rule’ whiskey mules from 8 p.m. until midnight.

709 NE 79th St, Miami; 786-401-6330

WYNWOOD

Coyo Taco Wynwood

Taco Tuesday is also ladies night at the Wynwood location, which means gals enjoy free drinks from 9-11 p.m.

2300 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; www.coyo-taco.com

Bakan Wynwood

Bakan Wynwood

Hump day means discounted sips for ladies at Bakan; $25 will buy you three margaritas and three sopes from 7-9 p.m.

2801 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; www.bakanwynwood.com

No. 3 Social

Wynwood’s beloved rooftop bar and lounge kicks off its ladies night Thursdays at 7 p.m., featuring 50 percent off drinks until midnight at either of the venue’s two signature bars. Make sure to try some bites off the new bar menu — we love the hot fried chicken bao and the black bean hummus.

50 NW 24th St., Miami; www.no3social.com

1-800-LUCKY

Bring your gal pals to 1-800-LUCKY any Thursday night and the team will treat you to free well drinks from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

143 NW 23rd St., Miami; www.1800lucky.com

Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Veza Sur

It may seem like an unlikely pairing, but Veza Sur’s beer-and-gourmet-chocolate flights make for a delicious ladies night treat. The best part? Offered Thursdays from 7 p.m. until close for just $10, it’s also a pretty sweet deal.

55 NW 25th St., Miami; www.instagram.com

CORAL GABLES

Coyo Taco Coral Gables

Ladies drink free at the newly-opened Coyo Taco Coral Gables every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m.

126 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; www.coyo-taco.com

SOUTH BEACH

Katsuya South Beach

Finally, a ladies night you can savor on the weekend. Head to Dragon Lounge, Katsuya South Beach ‘s intimate upstairs drinking den, for complimentary bubbles, served from 8-11 p.m. plus beats by a live DJ.

1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.sbe.com