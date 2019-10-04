The boleros are back? It’s not the end for Little Havana’s iconic Cuban music club

Hoy Como Ayer is coming back, with new ownership, new paint, new food but the same Cuban nostalgia. Cortesía

The rumba didn’t stop for long at Hoy Como Ayer. Just like other clubs in Miami that have been reinvented, the club will reopen under new management on Oct. 8.

Cuban music and flavor will return to the stretch of Calle Ocho and 22nd Avenue, which was too quiet since the club closed quietly in June, leaving a void for the night owls and dancers who frequented it for two decades.

In this new stage, the club will preserve the nostalgic tone and the veneration of great figures of Cuban music like Beny Moré, whose popular song gives the club its name. After the remodel, Celia Cruz will also have a special place in the new space, since the main bar and El Conuco will be dedicated to it.

“El Conuco is a cultural walkway where we highlight our roots,” said Yani Gil, administrator of the club.

New murals will give new life to Hoy Como Ayer, which reopens under new management in early October.

The walkway will be decorated with murals that reflect the religious and musical history of the island, added Gil, who is part of a team of four investors in the company Scandal Productions LLC, led by businessman Leonel Medina.

The former owner of Hoy Como Ayer, Fabio Díaz Vilella, sold the rights of the name to the company that owns the property, JCD Corporation, owned the Duvall family, which in turn undertook the search for new administrators.

“The offers to take it over were many and varied. Some wanted to erase the image of the iconic place and propose a different business, but the Duvall family did not like the idea,” said Gil, who says he was chosen because of his proposal and because of his experience with the media, since he has worked as a journalist in Miami since 1998.

The club’s kitchen will be under the charge of chef Ulises Briones, also responsible for El Almendrón Cuban Cuisine, on 67th Avenue and Southwest 10th Street. Briones was owner of now defunct club and restaurant The Place of Miami.

Gil also said that fashion designer Yas González, of House of Yas, “brought Cuban touches to the new look.”

Nostalgia still reigns at the new Hoy Como Ayer. Hoy como Ayer Cortesía

Regarding the entertainment, Gil explained they have chosen a line up of artists who made the club what it is.

“We want to spotlight the figures that remained faithful to the club for many years, but we will also include the young talent that is emerging to achieve the perfect balance between ‘today’ and ‘yesterday’,” he said, referring to singer Isabella Cuzan, who at only 16 “can sing Adele’s hits then sing traditional boleros.”

The singer-songwriter Amaury Gutiérrez, one of the hosts of the shows offered by the club, returns as well.

“I feel like Hoy Como Ayer is a tradition in Miami. It was my home since I moved here in 2004. Its audience knew they would always find the best live music here,” Gutierrez said, after thanking the new management “for picking up the tradition and counting on the artists that made this place great.”

The singer-songwriter will offer a concert on Oct. 26. But on Oct. 12, Ana María Perera will perform.

The biggest challenge the new ownership faces, they said in a press release, will be to maintain the essence of the club while achieving “a renewed, elegant and representative face of our culture and our traditions.”

Details: Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW 8th St., Miami

Reopens Oct. 8