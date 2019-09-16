This Little Haiti dive bar is celebrating 40 years of being ‘our beloved s***hole’

Churchill’s Pub celebrates its 40 year anniversary Churchill's Pub in Miami is celebrating its 40 year anniversary with a blowout hosted by next-door neighbor Sweat Records in Little Haiti. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Churchill's Pub in Miami is celebrating its 40 year anniversary with a blowout hosted by next-door neighbor Sweat Records in Little Haiti.

Soccer matches, progressive bands, live DJs, cheap beer, grimy bathrooms. Think of Churchill’s Pub as the anti LIV.

Nestled on a nondescript corner of Little Haiti for 40 years, this little bar that could is celebrating its anniversary with a blowout hosted by next-door neighbor Sweat Records this Saturday.

“Whether it’s being voted one of America’s Best Dive Bars, being a set for movies & TV, hosting countless live shows, or just being ‘our beloved sh**hole,’ we’re celebrating the legacy of a Miami institution with a great night of bands,” reads the invite on Facebook. The festivities, with live performances by at least five bands — including Mr. Entertainment & The Pookiesmackers, The Barely Damned and Mold — begin at 9 p.m.

The legendary establishment, which used to be another hole in the wall called C&H Pub, was opened in 1979 by Englishman Dave Daniels who had a fondness for Winston Churchill, hence the mural out front.

Daniels sold the bar in 2014 to The Beverage Group founder Franklin Dale, but Churchill’s manager Ian Michael says not much has changed.

“We’re just continuing what Dave started,” he said. “We’re still just as committed to live, local music in Miami.”

Translation: There haven’t any major renovations, you can still smoke cigarettes and the layers of grit are visible to the naked eye.

That’s all part of this old school venue’s charm, however.

“We’re just home of the weird,” cracks Michael, who first became acquainted with the place when he played with his startup band in the 1990s. “At the core of it all, Churchill’s is still trucking along like it’s 1979.”

Churchill’s Pub manager Ian Michael Madeleine Marr

Over the years, such stars as Bono (who watched a soccer game), Iggy Pop (who shot a video) and Marilyn Manson (who rocked out on the front stage) have been through the doors. The strip club scene from 1998’s “Something About Mary”? Yep, Churchill’s.

“If these walls could talk,” said Michael, “they would scream.”

