New bar at this Brickell hotel promotes adventure. By adventure we mean cocktails

Inside the new Saam Lounge at the SLS Brickell.

Do you enjoy global travel without the hassle of passports, airports or actually leaving the 305 area code?

Then the SLS Brickell has a new bar you’re gonna love.

On the second floor of the hotel, Saam Lounge is 2,800 square feet of indoor and outdoor space designed by Philippe Starck. The outdoor terrace has views of downtown Miami and a fireplace, which someday we may enjoy again, although not anytime soon.

Indoors, the decor features a blend of comfort and safari, decorated with artifacts from around the world, like African masks and antique globes. See? You don’t have to leave Miami to feel like you’re on vacation.

Craft cocktails are the specialty.

But the real star of the show are the new cocktails created just for the lounge by Gui Jaroschy, the new director of beverage for sbe. The menu is divided into “Base Camp” drinks, traditional cocktails given a twist, like the jasmin margarita or herby old fashioned, and “Into the Wild,” which features all new creations, including one called Green Milk Tea Punch. We aren’t sure what it is, but we want to try it.

If all that armchair traveling makes you hungry, Saam Lounge also serves bites including meatballs, eggplant spread, chickpea fritters and pizzas.

Drink up!

Saam Lounge