This new French wine bar in South Miami specializes in wines from Provençe. That sounds fancy

Souviou Wine Bar Boutique

South Miami is getting all fancy schmancy on us.





Domaine Souviou winery from the Bandol region in Provençe, has taken up residence at 5760 Sunset Drive.

Francophiles, start doing the happy dance right now. The winery’s newly open Souviou Wine Bar Boutique should make you feel like you’re on a romantic, alcohol drenched French vacation.

Owner Laura Jaar says she opened the evocative spot to “provide enthusiasts with wines of uncommon breeding that delight the senses and connect them to our unique region.”





More than 30 wines are sold by the glass, including reds, whites, dessert wines, as well as several champagne cocktails.





The food pairing menu offers cold and hot plates, tapas style, ranging from marinated pepper and black olives; crusted baked Camembert served with honey-baked pears and walnuts; and lime-marinated sea scallops with green peppercorns and tarragon.

At the helm is Chef C.R. Defuoco, formerly of Biscayne Cowboys barbecue restaurant in Miami Beach, who actually has classic French culinary training. He may be able to teach you a thing or two as you sip and ponder life in the courtyard.

“Souviou Wine Bar Boutique is the perfect place to learn without feeling like you’re being forced to sit through a class,” said Defuoco. “Instead, further your education the right way: by drinking.”





Prices range from a $6 glass of rosé to a $150 bottle of 2006 Château Smith Haut Lafitte. Besides wine, the shop sells a variety of regional products such as oils, sauces, dips and body creams from the South of France.

Details: Souviou Wine Bar Boutique, 5760 Sunset Drive, South Miami, 305-395-4060‬, http://domainesouviou.us