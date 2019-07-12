This new South Miami bar wants us to party every night of the week (except Sunday)

The Tonic bar inside of Yumbrella Food Hall. Handout

Located in South Miami’s Yumbrella Food Hall at Sunset Place is The Tonic. This apothecary-style bar pays homage to “the medicinal era of alcohol” by shaking up cocktails made with natural and healing ingredients such as kombucha, coconut water, natural juices, and seasonal fruits.

But now it is offering both a good reason to imbibe and a good reason to go out every single night (rest on Sunday) with a new Late Night at The Tonic. Beginning July 15 the bar will feature an assortment of live music and entertainment Monday through Saturday.

Tonic is the newest night spot from Isabel ‘Kiki’ Aguero, original owner of the late Brickell hot spot Transit Lounge (now Blackbird Ordinary). The late night revelry kicks off at Tonic with JAM--Just Another Monday, importing the Monday night hosts from Transit, Juan Turros and Tony Laurendo, bringing the beats.

On Tuesdays, live jazz; Wavy Wednesdays features DJ duo Abomb and Joseph Michael aka CASHAE whose combined global sound they’ve deemed “Trapical.”

Thursday nights will be for local South Florida rock bands; on Friday listen to live DJs and music; and last, but not least, Saturday Night Headliners will feature local favorites such as PALO!, Spam Allstars, and Elastic Bond.