The final days of Electric Pickle are near. How’s how to celebrate this iconic bar

The end is near.

Fans of Electric Pickle have just a little time left to enjoy this Wynwood hipster favorite, the longest running bar in the area.

The two-level yet intimate space, located at 2628 North Miami Avenue, announced last summer that it would not be renewing its lease.

“Ten years in one Miami location, against all odds, the little club that could,” read the owners’ post telling locals about its bittersweet demise.

“There’s nothing like it,” Miami DJ diva Michelle Leshem told Miami.com at the time. “Electric Pickle is not only a local institution, but a global institution for some of the most sophisticated and underground dance music across the globe.”

Just as you’d expect, the Pickle will go out with a bang, not a whimper.





On Friday night, red hot Berlin DJ Tama Sumo will be hitting the tables. Also known as Kerstin Egert, the German techno club queen who has played music festivals around the world, will start the action at 10 p.m.

Then on Saturday, SAFE, which has been playing at this storied venue since the beginning will do their last performance there, promising an “all night set.” That’s 5 a.m. to you and me.

On Sunday, Boston electro funk band Soul Clap closes out the weekend, hitting the patio at 8 p.m. Some “surprise guests” are expected, says the invite.





Check back on the Pickle’s Facebook page to stay on top of the headliners traveling to Miami to bid farewell in the coming weeks. Doors are set to close for good June 30.

If you can’t make it it out at all this month (Greek holidays, anyone?), and want to really get nostalgic about this place, EDM star Brad Strickland of Strickly B has compiled a “last days mix” for the Pickle.





The beat lives on. Hashtag: #pickleforever