Head to this new Midtown bar for cheeky cocktails and gourmet bar bites

As the old saying goes, when one door closes...

Yep. Just what you needed: A new place to drink cocktails in Midtown Miami.

Brought to us from the folks at nearby Beaker & Gray, Ben Potts and Chef Brian Nasajon, The Sylvester is in the old Boombox space (and before that, Bardot). By the looks of it, this new joint has a more vintage, homier vibe.

“While Boombox was the concept we designed it to be, our guests wanted more of what makes Beaker & Gray such an amazing experience,” said co-owner Ben Potts, who also happens to mix the drinks. “Brian and I are both Florida natives, so we decided to go back to our roots.”

Cocktails will feature “upgraded classics using next-level techniques,” boasts the release, “using locally sourced sustainable ingredients and Instagram-worthy presentations.”

Their drinks menu sounds on the cheeky side, with insider-y names such as the “Ñooo, Que Frio!,” named after the discount Hialeah store, Nooo Que Barato! It’s a twist on Old Cuban punch, made with Bacardi Cuatro rum, liquid nitrogen-muddled mint, green apple absinthe and sparkling wine.

Your java comes to your from local roaster Great Circle Coffee, with such “alternative hot beverages” as mushroom tea and cocoa, kombucha on tap, as well as CBD (cannabinoid) upgrades, if that’s your thing.

As for the food, Nasajon describes it as “fun bites influenced by Miami culture.”

His greatest hits include BBQ Mariquitas with spicy Parmesan cheese dip and green mojo; Smoked Fish Dip with cobia, garlic cream cheese; and salt ‘n’ vinegar wontons.

The 3,400 square foot space is decked out in colorful, retro wallpaper combined with tropical touches; repurposed antique furniture give it a comfy, cozy feel.

“We wanted to create a unique, inclusive space with something for everyone,” says Potts. “A place where you would want to be stuck in a hurricane.”

Scattered throughout the venue, guests will find plenty of other diversions beside alcohol consumption: a pool table, pinball machine, foosball, as well as board games.

Initial hours are Tuesday through Saturday, starting at 4 p.m.





Details: 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; thesylvesterbar.com