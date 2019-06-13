We found the happy hours in Coconut Grove. Then we found more across the Rickenbacker

The Commodore, commander of the cocktail, shakes things up in Coconut Grove

Ariete

Ariete’s frita is pretty legit. If you, like all Miami locals, love Cuban-American cuisine, Ariete is probably already one of your go-to’s. But did you know that you could enjoy some of their best-selling dishes at a discount every day from 4-7 p.m.? Bone marrow butter grilled oysters for $1 each? Check. Chef Michael Beltran’s famous Chug Burger for $7? Check. Ariete’s legendary frita for $3.50? Check. Drinks are also discounted — you can enjoy wines by the glass for $6, beer for $5 and select signature cocktails for $7.

3540 Main Highway, Coconut Grove; www.arietemiami.com

Jaguar Latin American Kitchen

Though it’s famous for its ceviche spoon sampler, this Coconut Grove resto is now captivating the post-work crowd with a brand new happy hour menu that includes $3 appetizers, half off cocktails, wine and beer, and $5 dishes like octopus ceviche, cochinita pibil sliders, vigoron and more. It all goes down Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m.

3067 Grand Ave., Miami; www.jaguarspot.jaguarhg.com

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House

With its expansive collection of whiskeys, Taurus is beloved among locals. Head there any day (including weekends) between 4 and 7 p.m. for 30 percent off select drinks. On Wednesday, that offer extends to all whiskey.

3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; www.taurusbeerandwhiskey.com

The Commodore

If you’re craving a stiff drink in a speakeasy setting, look no further than The Commodore, the celebrated cocktail club at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove. Happy hour takes place seven days a week from 5-7 p.m. and features $9 cocktails, $7 red, white, rose and sparkling wine, $5 Modelos and snacks ranging from $7-$9.

3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove; www.ritzcarlton.com

Rusty Pelican

This iconic dining destination offers happy hour in its breathtaking lounge area every Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. Highlights include fan-favorites like the Rusty Slider for $6, seabass and salmon bunuelos for $8 and more. You’ll also enjoy $5 bottled beer, $6 well liquors and house wines, and $7-$8 signature cocktails and martinis.

3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; www.therustypelican.com

Cantina Beach

The casual Mexican restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne hosts happy hour specials all week long. Wednesday through Friday from 5-7 p.m. you’ll enjoy $8 tacos and $10 Key Biscayne margaritas. Fridays from 6-9 p.m. you’ll get to work your way around street food stations while sipping mini margaritas — every item is just $5. And Thursdays are all about tacos, all day long with $15 specials that include two mini tacos and two mini margaritas.

455 Grand Bay Drive; www.ritzcarlton.com

Lightkeepers

Also at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Lightkeepers offers $5-$8 bar bites and cocktails in the bar area during their daily happy hour that runs from 5-8 p.m. Monday Burger and Brew delivers $15 LK burgers and draft beer in the bar and lounge area, and Tap Tap Tuesday serves up half off all draft beer and wine from 5-10 p.m. Ladies sip $1 champagne and $1 oysters on Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., and if you visit on Seafood Friday you’ll get to enjoy unlimited servings at the raw bar for $55 from 6-11 p.m.

455 Grand Bay Drive; www.ritzcarlton.com