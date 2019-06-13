Club + Bars
We found the happy hours in Coconut Grove. Then we found more across the Rickenbacker
Ariete
Ariete’s frita is pretty legit. If you, like all Miami locals, love Cuban-American cuisine, Ariete is probably already one of your go-to’s. But did you know that you could enjoy some of their best-selling dishes at a discount every day from 4-7 p.m.? Bone marrow butter grilled oysters for $1 each? Check. Chef Michael Beltran’s famous Chug Burger for $7? Check. Ariete’s legendary frita for $3.50? Check. Drinks are also discounted — you can enjoy wines by the glass for $6, beer for $5 and select signature cocktails for $7.
3540 Main Highway, Coconut Grove; www.arietemiami.com
Jaguar Latin American Kitchen
Though it’s famous for its ceviche spoon sampler, this Coconut Grove resto is now captivating the post-work crowd with a brand new happy hour menu that includes $3 appetizers, half off cocktails, wine and beer, and $5 dishes like octopus ceviche, cochinita pibil sliders, vigoron and more. It all goes down Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m.
3067 Grand Ave., Miami; www.jaguarspot.jaguarhg.com
Taurus Beer & Whiskey House
With its expansive collection of whiskeys, Taurus is beloved among locals. Head there any day (including weekends) between 4 and 7 p.m. for 30 percent off select drinks. On Wednesday, that offer extends to all whiskey.
3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; www.taurusbeerandwhiskey.com
The Commodore
If you’re craving a stiff drink in a speakeasy setting, look no further than The Commodore, the celebrated cocktail club at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove. Happy hour takes place seven days a week from 5-7 p.m. and features $9 cocktails, $7 red, white, rose and sparkling wine, $5 Modelos and snacks ranging from $7-$9.
3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove; www.ritzcarlton.com
Rusty Pelican
This iconic dining destination offers happy hour in its breathtaking lounge area every Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. Highlights include fan-favorites like the Rusty Slider for $6, seabass and salmon bunuelos for $8 and more. You’ll also enjoy $5 bottled beer, $6 well liquors and house wines, and $7-$8 signature cocktails and martinis.
3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; www.therustypelican.com
Cantina Beach
The casual Mexican restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne hosts happy hour specials all week long. Wednesday through Friday from 5-7 p.m. you’ll enjoy $8 tacos and $10 Key Biscayne margaritas. Fridays from 6-9 p.m. you’ll get to work your way around street food stations while sipping mini margaritas — every item is just $5. And Thursdays are all about tacos, all day long with $15 specials that include two mini tacos and two mini margaritas.
455 Grand Bay Drive; www.ritzcarlton.com
Lightkeepers
Also at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Lightkeepers offers $5-$8 bar bites and cocktails in the bar area during their daily happy hour that runs from 5-8 p.m. Monday Burger and Brew delivers $15 LK burgers and draft beer in the bar and lounge area, and Tap Tap Tuesday serves up half off all draft beer and wine from 5-10 p.m. Ladies sip $1 champagne and $1 oysters on Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., and if you visit on Seafood Friday you’ll get to enjoy unlimited servings at the raw bar for $55 from 6-11 p.m.
455 Grand Bay Drive; www.ritzcarlton.com
