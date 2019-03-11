St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend. Here’s where you can really celebrate in Miami

Miami is not necessarily known for its Irish heritage, but this weekend we will celebrate St. Patrick like he is the patron saint of the Magic City. Here are some places to get in on the St. Patrick’s Day revelry.
CityPlace Doral
On Saturday, March 16, CityPlace Doral will kick off the weekend with live music and painting, stilt walkers, novelty giveaways and a performance by Dance South Florida. Green beer and cocktails will abound at a pop-up biergarten in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. If you come back the next day, the newly opened Martini Bar will host their first annual Irish Crimes Higgins Day Block Party, featuring David Higgins as the event MC. Open to partygoers age 21 and older, the party will celebrate Irish culture with specials on green beer, Higgins bombs, Irish dishes and a live performance by traditional Irish rock band Molly Takedown.
When: Saturday, March 16 from 2-11 p.m. and Sunday, March 17 from 3 p.m.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Where: 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; www.cityplacedoral.com
The Wharf
Miami’s favorite riverside watering hole will host the second installment of its annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival from March 16 to March 17. Get ready for two days of drink specials, live entertainers, and lots of shots of Jameson — if you buy one, you’ll get a free Guinness Blonde. Beats will be provided by Kid Nemesis, paired with eats from Cracked by Chef Adrianne, OG Ceviche & Seafood Shack, King of Racks BQ, and Mojo Donuts, just to name a few.
When: March 16 and 17 all day, children accompanied by adults welcome befreo 4 p.m.
Where: 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com
The Local Craft Food & Drink
If you’re in the Gables, make sure to plan a visit to The Local Craft Food & Drink any time during the month of March, and you’ll be able to dig into a Local Burger and Guinness for just $20.
When: all month long
Where: 150 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; www.thelocal150.com
Nikki Beach
Nikki Beach will add a St. Patrick’s Day themed twist to its iconic Sunday brunch party. In honor of the holiday, the Miami Beach staple’s “Feeling Lucky” extravaganza will serve $7 Nikki Beach Irish Coffess and $7 Jameson Juleps, plus performance by Irish step dancers and a kissing booth.
When: Sunday, March 17 from 11 a.m.
Where: 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; www.nikkibeachmiami.com
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company
On Sunday, March 17, this Doral brewspot will serve Guinness for $3, Irish Car Bombs for $5, and lots of exclusive in-house green beer to keep you feeling festive.
When: Sunday, March 17 all day
Where: 8000 NW 25th St. #500 Doral
Wynwood Marketplace
Presented by SWARM and Jameson Irish Whiskey, St. Pat’s Wynwood is a free two-day street festival that will take over Wynwood Marketplace for the second time. This year’s edition will feature a giant pot of gold ball pit you can dive into (for all the Instagrammers attending), beats by DJ Affect and DJ Zaga (on Saturday and Sunday, respectively), and lots of festive fun and games.
When: Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 all day
Where: 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; RSVP at www.stpatswynwood.com
Mary Brickell Village
A Miami tradition, Mary Brickell Village will once again transform into a St. Patrick’s Day wonderland complete with rainbows, pots of gold, and copious amounts of green beer. This two-day celebration will feature four different parties giving guests four different experiences all weekend long. A VIP area will serve specialty cocktails and lots of green swag, plus an interactive themed photo experience. On Sunday, March 17, guests are invited to bring their four-legged friends to enjoy St. Puppies Day.
When: Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 17 all day
Where: 901 S Miami Ave., Miami: RSVP at www.stpaddysbrickell.com
CORSAIR kitchen + bar
Located in the newly renovated JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, this modern American restaurant will serve a special festive edition of its popular weekend brunch, “The 52.” On St. Patrick’s Day, the brunch will offer twists on Irish comfort food staples, plus beer specials. Guests can also take part in lawn games on the terrace while indulging in bottomless mimosas. Brunch is priced at $52 per person.
When: Sunday, March 17 from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: 19999 W Country Club Dr., Aventura; www.jwturnberry.com
Taurus Beer & Whiskey House
If you’re in the Grove, sip your fill of St. Patrick’s Day specials like $7 Jameson shots, $5 pints of Guinness, $8 Irish Car Bombs, and $12 Reuben sandwiches all day while enjoying live music from 5-8 p.m.
When: Sunday, March 17
Where: 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; www.taurusbeerandwhiskey.com
Toro Toro
The Pan-Latin steakhouse inside the InterContinental in Downtown Miami will serve up $5 specialty beers and $7 Irish whiskeys to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, plus classic Irish dishes like corned beef and braised cabbage as part of a limited menu. A DJ will provide beats.
When: Sunday, March 17
Where: 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; www.torotoromiami.com
Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach
If you’re celebrating the luck of the Irish in Broward County, head to Bahia Mar’s Waves Rooftop Pool Bar & Grill on Sunday, March 17. Free and open to the public, the party will feature live music, green beer, Irish Car Bombs, samples from Wynwood Brewing Company and Blue Chair Bay Rum, and Irish dishes like Paddy’s fish & chips and beer braised brats.
When: Sunday, March 17 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: 801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.doubletree3.hilton.com
Comments