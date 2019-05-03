Report: Cops called after Floyd Mayweather gets into it with Miami jewelry shop owner

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 28: Floyd Mayweather attends a press conference to promote his upcoming fight with Miguel Cotto on May 5 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas at the The Apollo Theater on February 28, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) Miami Herald file

What set off a “high profile celebrity” during a shopping trip to Miami’s Seybold Jewelry Building on Thursday?

And though we can’t confirm it was Floyd Mayweather who was at the place, TMZ first reported that it was indeed the boxing legend who got into a heated altercation with a store owner at Diamond Club Miami at the iconic jewelry hub downtown.

So heated, that 911 was called.

Sources told the site that Mayweather was looking at a piece, got into the alleged argument, then fled the premises before cops arrived.

City of Miami Police Department spokesperson Kenia Fallat told the Miami Herald that “a high profile celebrity” was involved in a dispute with the store’s owner Thursday evening, but would not say who the celebrity was.

She added that the investigation is in its “very preliminary” stages, but not closed.





“At approximately 5:30 p.m. yesterday, a high-profile celebrity was at the Seybold building and got into a dispute with one of the store’s owners,” read the police department’s statement. “Prior to police arriving, he already left the scene.”





We do know Mayweather’s been in town.

On Instagram Wednesday, the flashy athlete posted a video of himself driving through Bal Harbour in a sweet Lamborghini.

“In Miami, all my toys are white,” he wrote.

The Las Vegas native is known for his supercar collection that he keeps in various cities.

A person who answered the phone at the Diamond Club would not give up any dirt, just saying “the matter was resolved.”

“It was a misunderstanding,” he said before hanging up.