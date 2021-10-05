‘God bless you, but f you’: Pitbull has choice words for people who hate on America

Pitbull Univisión

Cuban-American singer Armando Christian Pérez, known as Pitbull, has gone viral on social media after a video of him sending a forceful message to those who criticize the United States started making the rounds.

“To whoever the f*** doesn’t like the United States of America, may god bless you, but f*** you at the same time,” the rapper, whose parents are Cuban, called from the stage. It is unclear where or when this performance took place.

“If you don’t like the United States of America, go back to the countries we the f*** from and see how you appreciate the United States of America,” he added.

The video of the moment the rapper made the statement has been shared widely on social media. Many fans applaud the message while others consider the statement out of touch.

“Pitbull just wants to keep getting paid, he will say anything for money,” commented one Twitter user.

“I can’t agree more, that’s why I had to post it,” said another user.

Even popular Cuban youtuber, Green Fit, posted his support for Pitbull’s words on his secondary Instagram account.

“I don’t like his music, but we are together in the struggle,” he pointed out.

This is not the first time Pitbull put his patriotism on display. For the Fourth of July 2020, the singer thanked his family for having sent his mother to the U.S. from Cuba through the so-called Operation Peter Pan.

“Thank you Abuela and Tia for getting my mom out of Cuba through Pedro Pan. ‎It gave me the chance to be born in the USA to enjoy its freedom and create my own destiny,” he commented on his Instagram.