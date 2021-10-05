Miami Herald Logo
Madison LeCroy posts bikini pic in Miami. Aren’t you glad Instagram is back?

Madison LeCroy
Madison LeCroy Getty Images/Miami Herald file

ARod, look away. Madison LeCroy is in the hood!

The “Southern Charm” star was snapped poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel over the weekend looking to be having just a lovely time.

Dressed in a black fishnet tunic and bikini, LeCroy sipped on cocktails and did what comes naturally for tourists: hang out, drink and pose for Instagram.

Being that Monday was the terrible day the Internet broke, the Bravo star seems to have luckily gotten her sexy swimsuit snap online before The Great Shutdown.

LeCroy’s caption: “I see straight through the bull----,” with a devil emoji.

We love her sass.

Back in July, soon after Jennifer Lopez shocked fans by getting back together with her ex fiancé Ben Affleck, LeCroy joked about being a possible cause for the jaw-dropping reunion.

Gossip watchers may recall the 30-year-old mother of one was rumored to be Facetiming with JLo’s other ex fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, while the power couple was still hot and heavy in Miami. LeCroy reportedly signed an NDA about their online flirtations.

“You’re welcome,” LeCroy joked to UsWeekly when asked her thoughts on Bennifer 2.0.

ARod is still single (as far as we know), spending quality time with his two daughters and working on his latest project, co-owning the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeCroy said she was dating someone, but that was then and this is now. Judging by her post, however, we doubt she’ll be reaching out to the former baller.

Hell, the former Yankee player may not even know LeCroy is town, celebrating her birthday on Wednesday. Maybe he should check Instagram. It’s back up. You’re welcome, ARod.

