Steely Dan just postponed its tour that was kicking off in Miami Beach. Here’s why

Donald Fagen of Steely Dan.

Hey, Florida rockers: Were you looking forward to checking out Steely Dan after all these years? Sorry to disappoint you.

After co-founder Walter Becker’s death in 2017, SD fans were likely ecstatic that the show would go on. Bandmate Donald Fagen announced the “Steely Dan Band” was going to kick off its Absolutely Normal Tour ’21, in Miami Beach.

But the four-night stand at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, starting Oct. 5, has been shelved.

Why? One familiar word: COVID.

Disappointed #SteelyDan postponed its @FillmoreMB residency from Oct. to July? The Steely Dan Band’s Northeast Corridor and #DonaldFagen's The Nightfly Live are two newly-released live albums to tide you over. The musicianship is tight, stellar and the fidelity is flawless. pic.twitter.com/yASrf7uK84 — Howard Cohen (@HowardCohen) September 29, 2021

A spokesman for The Fillmore said the new dates are July 26, 27, 29 and 30. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date.

“The postponement comes out of an abundance of caution despite COVID-19 health and safety precautions in place. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for the newly scheduled dates, which can be seen below,” reads a statement on the website.

The other Florida dates were Oct. 12-13 in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts; Oct. 15-16 in St. Petersburg at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts; and Oct. 19 in Jacksonville at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts.

More rescheduled Sunshine State dates can be seen at SteelyDan.com.