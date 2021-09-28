‘You live and learn’: G-Eazy parties in Miami with new girlfriend – at a familiar club

G-Eazy’s These Things Happen Too album release party at E11EVEN Miami On Saturday, September 26th, 2021, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN) Getty Images for E11EVEN

G-Eazy wanted fans to know that he’s entered a new chapter while at his “favorite place in the [bleeping] world,” E11EVEN Miami Saturday night.

The rapper attended a release party for his latest album, “These Things Happen Too,” a followup to his first major-label record, “These Things Happen” in 2014.

G-Eazy showed up hand-in-hand with rumored girlfriend, model Josie Canseco, whose father is former baseball star Jose Canseco. After G’s raucous performance, which saw him singing new tracks as well as combing his signature slicked-back hair, the couple danced until 5 a.m., insiders tell us.

Not so long ago, pop singer Halsey was on G-Eazy’s dance card at E11EVEN Miami, the 24/7 ultraclub they often frequented as a PDA-happy couple.

But that relationship imploded badly amid cheating rumors (on his part, she made clear). In July, the “Bad at Love” singer gave birth to a baby boy named Ender with her partner, writer Alev Aydin, so all good.

The new mom didn’t seem to be OK with her ex last year, though. Back in pre-pandemic days, the Jersey girl, 26, had an on-stage meltdown during a Super Bowl popup in Miami Beach. Someone in the audience screamed out the name of her “Him and I” collaborator and it didn’t go over well.

“If you say G-Eazy one more [bleeping] time, I will kick you out this building. I will kick your [bleeping] a-s,” Halsey memorably screamed. “Test me. I will kick your ass out the [bleeping] club. You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own show.”

It’s nice to know these two famous exes have moved on. G-Eazy, who has left a string of broken hearts in his wake – other high profile exes include Lana del Rey and Megan Thee Stallion – seems like he’s a changed man. On paper, anyway.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the California native (real name: Gerald Earl Gillum) claims he has matured.

“You live and you learn,” the 32 year old told the outlet. “And theoretically at least, you grow from your experiences and you hopefully learn from your mistakes, or the heartbreak and the hurt.”

It seems as if things may be different with his latest flame, who was last linked to blogger turned boxer Logan Paul.

“[Maturity] helps you identify certain qualities you need out of a partner, where things have gone wrong in the past, where things have gone right, but also how to be a better partner myself,” G-Eazy said.

Good luck out there, G. If you mess with Canseco, her dad might come calling, just sayin’.

