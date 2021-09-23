‘I’m feeling it.’ Azealia Banks and her hot takes just moved to Miami. Welcome!

Azealia Banks Rich Fury/Invision/AP

Azealia Banks is no stranger to calling out famous people.

But on Monday night, Banks kept her opinions to herself at Pilo’s Tequila Garden in Wynwood, doing a 90-minute set which included such hits as “Luxury,” “1991,” and “Anna Wintour.”

Fans waiting to her go off on the celebrity scandal du jour probably left disappointed, because it seems Banks was playing nice-nice. Perhaps Miami brings out the best in her?

Just this week Banks told WSVN she moved to the 305.

“I love it here,” the former Starbucks barista told the media outlet.

And that makes us so happy. We think you will like the 305, girl. Because Miami is so chock full of drama. We could direct the New Yorker to a few local social media sites so she can send her hot takes to the comments section.

Check that: Banks is 100 percent no stranger to confrontation. Back in 2016, the entertainer’s Twitter account was deactivated after a eyebrow-raising rant against pop star Zayn Malik. Other past targets include rapper TI (she publicly insulted his wife’s face) and singer Grimes, whom Banks attacked back in 2018 for making her wait to record a song.

A few days before the Miami show, the 30 year old ripped fellow rapper Nicki MInaj, calling her “selfish” and “stupid” over unsubstantiated COVID vaccine theories. The “Seeing Green” singer faced serious backlash after Tweeting that her cousin’s friend in Trinidad had, um, disturbing (and painful sounding) side effects in his nether regions from the coronavirus shot.

“For as many Black women that have died or had their legs amputated or body parts amputated because of black market butt injections, why do we not have Nicki Minaj questioning that?” Banks wrote on Instagram.

Monday night’s only slight blip: An insider tells Miami.com Banks “excitedly smashed her megaphone” before exiting the Wynwood restaurant’s stage “as fans cheered.”

So, yeah. Welcome.

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 5:15 PM.