Was this bikini model photoshopped at Miami Swim Week? People have opinions

Lucciana Beynon at OMG during Miami Swim Week

Hold up.

A local swimsuit brand has been accused of editing photos of its own catwalk models, including one of the stars of the show, Australia’s Lucciana Beynon, daughter of Down Under tobacco titan Travers Beynon and Venezuelan beauty queen Ninibeth Leal.

The drop-dead gorgeous 20-year-old walked the runway in a monokini (one-piece bikini) for OMG at Miami Swim Week held in July at Faena Forum in Miami Beach.

Getty Images photography agency was on site and captured her strutting in a beyond skimpy suit. Beynon proudly posted video on her Instagram of the job. Her caption, “Bendita,” meaning blessed.

What's Up Weekly A weekly look at what's cool in Miami's dining scene, nightlife and the latest events. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Months later, though, as Instagram fashion watchdog Celebface pointed out, Beynon looks completely different on OMG’s Insta page.

The barrette is in the same place in her long, black hair and she is carrying the same shiny clutch. But some of Beynon’s features definitely do look altered: The model’s face is thinner, lips fuller, forehead longer. Other women who strutted in the show also seem to have gotten the filter treatment.

Many people complained under the post in the comments section:

“They’re beautiful to begin with.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“They gave the first girl [Beynon] a completely new face. That’s so sad.”

“If these women need Photoshop, then we’re all doomed!!!”

The Miami Herald reached out to OMG, based in Doral, to see if a filter was used, and if so, why.

An answering machine picked up Thursday morning that said, “We are currently closed ... saving the world one bikini at a time.” A followup phone call and email requesting comment were not returned.

On OMG’s Instagram, you can no longer find the pictures Celebface discussed. But the designer did include actual footage of the event to thank the participants and showcase its new line. This video does not appear to be edited in the slightest, and as far as we know there is no beauty app for videos.