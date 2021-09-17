¡Azúcar! Barbie just made a Celia Cruz doll for Hispanic Heritage Month

via Facebook

Celia Cruz’s legacy will never be forgotten as long as there are people who continue to share her story with the next generation.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Mattel toy company unveiled a new Barbie doll as a tribute to La Guarachera de Cuba, in connection with Hispanic Heritage Month.

Barbie Celia comes dressed in a red tulle gown with gold embroidery. She wears an eye-catching rhinestone necklace and earrings, a platinum wig, and has a microphone in her hand.

“There is nothing more powerful than using your voice! This Hispanic Heritage Month, Barbie is delighted to honor the memory of the inimitable Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz, with a one-of-a-kind doll,“ the company wrote on social media.

The note highlights that the legendary artist, also known as “the Latin triple threat,” was able to triumph in a musical environment dominated by men.

“Her long and storied career serves as infinite inspiration for aspiring musicians,” the post added. “Through the Celia Cruz Foundation, her legacy continues to provide scholarships for young Latino students.”

The presentation of Barbie Celia was accompanied by another doll dedicated to the poet, novelist, and essayist of Dominican origin, Julia Álvarez.

“In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Barbie is proud to announce two new unique models, that of the Cuban Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa, and the Dominican-American author and activist Julia Álvarez,” read the post. “Through their legendary careers and their courage in self-expression, these women continue to inspire generations of young Latinos to tell their stories with pride.”

In the last year, the legacy of La Guarachera del Mundo has received several recognitions.

In October, a mural with her image was unveiled in Wynwood and in April another was inaugurated on Calle Ocho in Miami, a few steps from her star on the Walk of Fame. Two months later a street in the Bronx, in New York, was named after her.

In July, the state of New Jersey paid tribute to the singer by naming a highway service station located in Forked River in Ocean County after her.

“Celia is a symbol of Cuban and Latino culture. During her career, she was proudly Hispanic and was one of the greatest advocates,“ the executor of the star’s estate, Omer Pardillo, told el Nuevo Herald. “That is why it is important that the new generations know and celebrate her legacy with pride.”

