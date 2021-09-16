Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

News

Pitbull donates cash to two small businesses for Hispanic Heritage Month

Pitbull
Pitbull Miami Herald file Univisión

Pitbull can always be counted on to give back.

The rap superstar helped kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month Wednesday, by surprising two small Latinx businesses with a $5,000 gift each to celebrate their entrepreneurial success.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mariette Martinez EA (@mariettemartinezea)

During a QuickBooks panel discussion moderated by journalist Soledad O’Brien, Pitbull shared his insights on growing your brand, then ended the chat on a happy note.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Grace+Love Candle Co. (@graceandlovecandles)

What's Up Weekly

A weekly look at what's cool in Miami's dining scene, nightlife and the latest events.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pitbull announced he was gifting Natalie and Jamahl Grace, of Virginia based Grace+Love Candle Company, and Mariette Martinez, of MasterYourBusiness.com, an online learning center for bookkeeping and accounting professionals.

The Graces, whose company makes clean-burning, luxury candles, posted on Instagram a snippet from the high-wattage forum: “So this happened today,” with brain exploding emojis.

Martinez also posted a video of the online chat Thursday on Instagram, saying she was still “on a high” from the experience 24 hours later:

“This idea of dreaming in business to create the reality you desire and deserve started seven years ago,” wrote the California resident. “Friends, as #entrepreneurs we are working towards long term, sustainable, success, not overnight success. There’s enough of everything out there, we just need to #ShowUp and do what it takes to #LevelUp.”

Martinez ended the post with a lyric from Pitbull’s new song, “I Feel Good:” “It’s only one life, you don’t get two, so live life don’t let it live you.”

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Read Next
Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service