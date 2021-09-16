Pitbull donates cash to two small businesses for Hispanic Heritage Month

Pitbull Univisión

Pitbull can always be counted on to give back.

The rap superstar helped kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month Wednesday, by surprising two small Latinx businesses with a $5,000 gift each to celebrate their entrepreneurial success.

During a QuickBooks panel discussion moderated by journalist Soledad O’Brien, Pitbull shared his insights on growing your brand, then ended the chat on a happy note.

Pitbull announced he was gifting Natalie and Jamahl Grace, of Virginia based Grace+Love Candle Company, and Mariette Martinez, of MasterYourBusiness.com, an online learning center for bookkeeping and accounting professionals.

The Graces, whose company makes clean-burning, luxury candles, posted on Instagram a snippet from the high-wattage forum: “So this happened today,” with brain exploding emojis.

Martinez also posted a video of the online chat Thursday on Instagram, saying she was still “on a high” from the experience 24 hours later:

“This idea of dreaming in business to create the reality you desire and deserve started seven years ago,” wrote the California resident. “Friends, as #entrepreneurs we are working towards long term, sustainable, success, not overnight success. There’s enough of everything out there, we just need to #ShowUp and do what it takes to #LevelUp.”

Martinez ended the post with a lyric from Pitbull’s new song, “I Feel Good:” “It’s only one life, you don’t get two, so live life don’t let it live you.”

