News

The ‘Baddest’ Miami wedding? Rap icon Trina just announced she’s engaged

Will Trick Daddy be the best man? Will his Sunday’s Eatery be the site of the bridal shower?

So many questions after news broke that his famous mentee, Trina, got engaged, The Jasmine Brand first reported.

Trina, 42, let the cat out of the bag during a Facetime call Friday with fitness guru Stormy Wellington, who noticed some major ring bling on her guest.

“I had a big night last night,” the “Baddest Bitch” singer said. “It’s a long story.”

Who’s the lucky guy?

That part’s not out of the bag yet.

The Internet seems to think he’s fellow rapper, Ray Almighty, who has been linked to the “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star born Katrina Laverne Taylor for a while now.

Over the weekend on his Instagram, the local businessman (born Raymond Taylor) posted a picture of the two hugging with the caption, “Hell or high water.” A number of fans sent congratulatory notes.

Trina has never made it down the aisle, but was engaged to Lil Wayne (they broke it off in 2007) and then, former NBA star Kenyon Martin, whom she ended things with in 2010.

We can’t wait to tune in to this new plot point on “LHHMIA,” because we won’t get too many deets from the bride to be.

“How I try to balance relationships and being in the public eye is not telling people my business,” Trina said on a 2019 confessional for the VH1 show. “That’s what makes it work for me.”

