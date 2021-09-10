Love water? Up your hydration game for the ‘Gram at this new store in Miami Beach

Waterdrop

A temple dedicated to water has opened on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.

Austria-based Waterdrop (all one word) is a sleek, gorgeous gem of a spot, selling things that you don’t necessarily need but most definitely want.

If you’re of the mindset that water is boring, and has no pizzazz, then this is your place.

Waterdrop, launched in Vienna in 2017, mainly sells “microdrinks,” sugar-free cubes full of fruit and plant-based extracts, that come in four interesting flavor combinations.

What's Up Weekly A weekly look at what's cool in Miami's dining scene, nightlife and the latest events. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Choose from among four profiles: Boost (blackcurrant, elderflower and açai), Youth (peach, ginger, ginseng and aloe), Glow (mango, cactus fruit and artichoke) and Zen (starfruit, thyme and lemongrass).

You drop the little adorable meet nutritional cubes (with a teeny dash of sucralose for sweetness) into water and they immediately dissolve as well as colorize your drink.

The flagship store, with clean lines and elegantly understated design, also features an Instagram-worthy mural for that perfect South Beach selfie. The large, tropical themed piece on the wall as you enter is by Chalk and Brush, a local team of artists.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Perhaps coffee or tea are more your thing: The shop also carries oh so stylish steel, glass and bamboo bottles to show off to soccer moms or on your next Zoom meeting.

Besides jazzing up your hydration routine, the brand is also all about the environment. Waterdrop founder Martin Murray says his mission is for consumers to increase their water consumption while reducing single-use plastic bottles.

Waterdrop estimates it has saved more than 30 million plastic bottles from winding up in landfills through its microdrinks and emphasis on reusable containers.

How serious is this place about H2O?

They even have an app for that to “complete your hydration journey,” customized to your body, needs and exercise routine.

We’ll drink to that.

Waterdrop

540 Lincoln Road, waterdrop.com