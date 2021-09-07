This Univision co-host thought he would never be a father. His first baby was just born

Carlos Calderón C. Calderón / Instagram

Despierta América host Carlos Calderón became the happiest man on earth when he received the most important gift of his life.

Calderón and his partner, actress Vanessa Lyon, welcomed their first child, a “super healthy” boy who came to this world on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 12:45 p.m. in a Miami hospital. .

“As you heard on @despiertamerica our baby was born super healthy and very well behaved. He has not cried, he smiles a lot and is very active. @_vanessalyon has been a warrior mom whom I admire and thank for her incredible pregnancy,“ the 50-year-old Mexican television personality wrote in his social media, though he withheld the baby’s name and didn’t reveal his face.

The news of the pregnancy came when Calderón had already ruled out the possibility of having his own offspring.

“I had already ruled it out, I even thought that I could not have children because of my age,” confessed the communicator in a recent interview with People en Español, after explaining that he could not find the ideal partner. However, it seems his prayers were answered.

“We are very touched with all the well wishes. Thank you for being part of our family,“ he wrote at the end of the message.