Is Enrique Iglesias retiring? The name of his newest album sounds like it’s his last

Que no. Say it isn’t so.

Is Enrique Iglesias retiring at the ripe old age of 46?

It sure sounds like it, judging by the name of his new (11th) album, “Final.”

Iglesias even hinted at shutting down operations during a virtual Q&A and to discuss his upcoming tour with Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra, who both looked legit stunned.

“It will have volume 1 and volume 2, but it is the last,” said Iglesias of the record, which drops Sept. 17. “I am in that moment of my life, that chapter of my life, which I think is the right time to stop.”

The father of three (who has been with former tennis star Anna Kournikova for over 20 years) clarified that he won’t ever officially get out of the industry.

“I’m never going to stop making music and writing songs, I love it, but I’m going to do it another way, not necessarily packaged as an album,” said the Spanish native who calls Miami home. “It takes forever to make albums.”

Many fans were clearly not happy, posting comments and sad face emojis by a picture of his grim looking black and white album cover.

“Please don’t make it your last.”

“Hope you’re not retiring, Enrique.”

“Making me sad, bruh.”

“I can’t wait. I’ll support you forever.”

The tour kicks off Sept. 25 in Las Vegas and will hit Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena Oct. 23; tickets at Ticketmaster.

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
