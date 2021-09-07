News
What happened to the diamond in Lil Uzi Vert’s head? He had an accident at Rolling Loud
Rowdy crowds at Rolling Loud in Miami Gardens back in July apparently caused rapper Lil Uzi Vert some pain.
The hip hop artist told TMZ that the $24 million pink diamond implanted on his forehead was semi torn out by overeager fans as Vert crowd surfed back at the music festival in July at Hard Rock Stadium.
“I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” the rapper said.
The 26-year-old born Symere Woods said in January that he had been making payments on this precious stone from high end jeweler Elliante for four years.
In his “Beauty Is Pain” video a month later you can clearly see the oval shaped stone right there smack in the middle of his forehead.
It’s unclear if the stone was ripped out on purpose or as a result of all the jostling that went down at the local fest. Regardless, the diamond is still in his possession, just not in his head anymore.
In a recent picture on Instagram promoting the Philly native’s song “Pose,” the diamond piercing is long gone. Something else bulging out is there but doesn’t appear to be a stone; TMZ reports the item is a metal barbell.
