‘Third dose of Moderna ready!’ Watch singer El Puma get coronavirus vaccine in Miami

José Luis Rodríguez, El Puma

El Puma isn’t taking any chances with his health.

The legendary singer who underwent a double lung transplant at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami two years ago just got his booster shot for coronavirus.

El Puma posted a video to Instagram on Thursday, saying, “Third dose of Moderna ready!”

In a video in a doctor’s room with a nurse who puts the needle in his arm, he writes in Spanish that since he is “immunocompromised,” he was able to receive his third shot of Moderna in an effort to ward off the disease.

The Venezuelan singer (born José Luis Rodríguez) wrote that this most recent jab came at the recommendation of his doctor, Miami Beach internist Alejandro DelValle, who is in the video overseeing the procedure.

“First God, the science,” said El Puma’s lengthy caption. “This ‘reinforcement’ is essential to continue in the search for the long-awaited ‘normal.”

Last week the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a third shot for those with suppressed immune systems. That could mean someone who has cancer or a chronic condition. Or like El Puma, had an organ transplant. Your doctor will determine if you are eligible. “The goal is for people to start receiving a COVID-19 booster shot beginning in the fall, with individuals being eligible starting 8 months after they received their second dose of an mRNA vaccine (either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna),” says the CDC site.

The 78 year old also asked others to not buy into misinformation on social media and put their health and safety first by getting the vaccine, too.

“May God bless me and my health going forward.”

