Moving on in Miami: Daytime TV host Wendy Williams shares snap of new ‘boyfriend’

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams Carolyn Cole Los Angeles Times

Surprise, surprise.

Wendy Williams looks to have a new man in her life.

The daytime host shared a blurry pic sitting in a convertible with a gray haired man. Both are smiling. Tall buildings surround them.

The cryptic caption: “My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted! Even my boyfriend.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow)

There is no tag identifying the guy, but he’s definitely not Mike Esterman, whom she chose during a “Date Wendy” contest on her morning show. The entertainer and Baltimore businessman split months ago due to distance and, um, other issues.

Sounds like Williams, 57, and the new fella had a great time in South Florida, but don’t look for her moving here anytime soon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow)

Her next post read: “Miami is fun, but there is no place like NYC. It’s great to be home.”

Which leads us to believe that her new suitor may be a resident. We’ll have to watch her “Hot Topics” segment for more clues.

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003.
