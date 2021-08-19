Love and Hip Hop and ... real estate? Amara La Negra making money moves in the DR

Amara La Negra

After teasing for weeks, Amara La Negra finally revealed her big news.

The “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star has a new project, but it has nothing to do with music or reality shows.

The reggaetonera has jumped into the real estate game in the Dominican Republic.

Amara Residences, in Las Terrenas on the Samana Peninsula, has 42 apartments and 12 penthouses, starting at just $175,200 for a one bedroom, one bath.

“This is everything I dreamed of!” wrote the Miami native, who said she had many “sleepless nights” during the months of planning with her business partner Allan Chaves, of Soluciones Allan.

La Negra, 30, appears to be pivoting toward more projects in the country from where her mom, an empanada maker, hails.

In the post she says Amara Residences is the “first of many” things to come.

The “Sabado Gigante” alum also just started a podcast called “Exactly Amara,” with iHeartMedia’s My Cultura network every Thursday.

No topic in this online “safe space” is off limits, including money, healing, sex and relationships.

“It’s definitely unfiltered, uncensored. It’s not PG-13; it’s slightly naughty,” the performer told Rolling Stone last week. “I just wanted to have a safe space and judgement-free zone where we can talk about everything and anything, even if it may sound bad.”