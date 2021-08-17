Behold the Booty Cake: Miami bakery makes a special treat for Lil Pump’s birthday

Lil Pump

How very 305.

Lil Pump turned legal age on Tuesday, in Miami, in, um, style.

The “Gucci Gang” rapper posed with a massive birthday cake made by local baker Divine Delicacies.

On the singer’s Instagram are a few pictures of him with a cake in the shape of a lif- size female on her stomach. He is doing things to her that we can’t publish here, but exist on Instagram so go find it yourself.

Divine Delicacies tells us that the entertainer born Gazzy Garcia had a request for his cake that was accessorized with edible money: he wanted her to be blonde with a “big booty” with a tattoo of #21.

Lil Pump’s 21st birthday cake by Divine Delicacies

Cost of the vanilla and dulce de leche confection: $5,000. It took a day to complete, the 20 year old company said.

DD is no stranger to celeb requests: You may recall Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 48th birthday in 2017 with then bf Alex Rodriguez with a multi-tiered cake covered in edible gold and thousands of Swarovski crystals.

Other clients include Dwyane Wade (who got a huge sneaker), Natti Natasha (whose face adorned her cake) and the Estefans (with a Cuban flag).

