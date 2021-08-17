Miami Herald Logo
After ‘legalized bank robbery,’ Floyd Mayweather buys massive house in Miami Beach 

All-time boxing great and 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Floyd Money Mayweather speaks with the media about the upcoming boxing match with social media sensation Logan The Maverick Paul after the two met face-to-face at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, May 6, 2021 to promote their upcoming fight on June 6, at the stadium in Miami Gardens.
Floyd Mayweather is the proud owner of a mansion in Miami Beach, after throwing down serious coin last week.

mayweather-miami-beach-28.jpg
Floyd Mayweather’s Palm Island mansion/Douglas Elliman

The boxing star nicknamed “Money” spent just around $18 million for the nine bedroom, 10 bathroom Palm Island spread, The Real Deal first reported.

mayweather-miami-beach-06.jpg
Floyd Mayweather’s Palm Island mansion/Douglas Elliman

Among the many perks at the retired 44 year old’s 10,853-square-footer are a movie theater, gym (natch), dock and pool. It was most recently listed for $19.9 million.

Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman represented the sellers; Tanasha Pettigrew of Galleria International represented the veteran fighter, who must be feeling pretty flush these days.

Over the summer, Mayweather reportedly raked in at least $10 million just for showing up (and possibly much more) to his exhibition bout with YouTube star Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium. The event ended without a victor, though Mayweather was rewarded handsomely for his appearance.

“I believe in working smarter, not harder. So if it’s something easy, like a legalized bank robbery, I gotta do it, I have to do it,” Mayweather said during Showtime’s pre-PPV show “Inside Mayweather vs. Paul.” The exact amount of the end paycheck is still unclear, but apparently contained enough cash for him to afford Miami Beach waterfront real estate.

The Michigan native, who also owns homes in Las Vegas and California, seems to be a fan of South Florida.

In 2016, the flamboyant promoter plunked down $7.7 million — in cash — for a newly built waterfront house on Pine Tree Drive in Miami Beach. Last year, he unloaded it for $6.3 million. Seems he got a better deal in this round.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
