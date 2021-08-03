‘What I needed was education’: DaBaby apologizes for Rolling Loud comments — again

DaBaby

Who’s sorry now?

DaBaby. Again.

The rapper (real name: Jonathan Kirk) took to social media Monday to apologize for comments made at Rolling Loud last month.

The official statement came after the singer was axed from three major gigs (the Governors Ball in NY, Lollapalooza in Chicago and Day N Vegas in Las Vegas).

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes,” he wrote.

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging,” the rapper wrote. “I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources.”

The post ends with a message to the LGBTQ+ community for “hurtful and triggering comments.”

A recap: During his July 25 set at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the Cleveland, Ohio-born entertainer made disparaging comments about gay people and those with HIV/AIDS.

The 29-year-old — whose hits include “BOP,” “Suge” and “Vibez” — stunned festivalgoers by taking to the mic and telling the crowd: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up... Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d--- in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up.”

After major backlash, DaBaby threw down an apology two days later on Twitter, but many critics felt that didn’t do the trick and did not seem sincere:

“Anybody who done ever been effected [sic] by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community. I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. Y’all business is y’all business.”

It’s unclear if this apology will stick or if he will continue to lose gigs; comments on his most recent post were disabled.