Megan The Stallion shows off Hot Girl Summer curves at Sports Illustrated bash in Miami

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion sure knows how to make an entrance.

The rapper celebrated fronting the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021 issue Friday night, strutting her stuff on the red carpet at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, where she also later performed.

The new issue of the iconic swimsuit magazine produced multiple covers, one with the “Hot Girl Summer” in the flesh.

“If there’s one thing that our cover models have in common, it’s that they don’t have one thing in common,” said SI Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief MJ Day of the magazines. “They look different, have different upbringings, have different passions and inspirations. But each is a reminder that beauty comes in many forms.”

Appearing in a flesh (well, thigh) baring sparkling gown by Natalia Fedner, the entertainer (real name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) was thrilled about being featured as SI’s first rapper cover.

“I just feel like it’s super special to be the first anything, to be the first rapper after Beyonce was the first singer,” she said. “I’m the s--t!”

The next night Megan was out there again, doing an energetic set at the Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium.