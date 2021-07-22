‘Let the festivities begin’: A-Rod heads out on a fancy road trip for his birthday

Alex Rodriguez

Looking for Alex Rodriguez sightings in Miami? Don’t bother, because he’s on the move.

The ex baller seems to have has set his email to out of office replies.

On his Instagram, ARod showed off a pretty rocking yacht, his home for next coming days. In the background, a gorgeous seaside view.

The caption: “Let the festivities begin.”

To celebrate his 46th birthday, he is headed out on a Eurotrip with some pals.

Insiders told Page Six A-Rod was spotted in Portofino, Italy, on Thursday having a fancy lunch.

Meanwhile, his ex fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, is busy house hunting and blending families with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck, out in Los Angeles. Oh and she turns 52 on Saturday; Rodriguez’s birthday is three days later.

The ex New York Yankee also has something else to celebrate: On Tuesday, the “Shark Tank” star officially became a part owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Have fun living la vida single, Alex!