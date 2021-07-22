Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

News

‘Let the festivities begin’: A-Rod heads out on a fancy road trip for his birthday

Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez Getty Images

Looking for Alex Rodriguez sightings in Miami? Don’t bother, because he’s on the move.

The ex baller seems to have has set his email to out of office replies.

On his Instagram, ARod showed off a pretty rocking yacht, his home for next coming days. In the background, a gorgeous seaside view.

Read Next

The caption: “Let the festivities begin.”

To celebrate his 46th birthday, he is headed out on a Eurotrip with some pals.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod)

Insiders told Page Six A-Rod was spotted in Portofino, Italy, on Thursday having a fancy lunch.

Meanwhile, his ex fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, is busy house hunting and blending families with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck, out in Los Angeles. Oh and she turns 52 on Saturday; Rodriguez’s birthday is three days later.

The ex New York Yankee also has something else to celebrate: On Tuesday, the “Shark Tank” star officially became a part owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Have fun living la vida single, Alex!

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service