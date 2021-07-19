‘Mr. Charming’: Is Garcelle Beauvais dating this Miami TV anchor? Check out this photo

Garcelle Beauvais

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans want to know: Does Garcelle Beauvais have a new man in her life?

Pictures posted to social media over the weekend got people wondering. One in particular.

Beauvais, who was out to dinner with friends in Miami, posed with none other than anchor Local 10 anchor Calvin Hughes.

Posed isn’t actually the right word. The two TV stars looked downright cozy; Hughes has his hand resting comfortably on Beauvais’ leg.

Commenters couldn’t help but poke their noses in:

“Based on his hand position, this is more than just friends. Cute couple.”

“Garcelle, is that your boyfriend? He is extremely handsome.”

“Who is Mr. Charming?”

If indeed they are dating, the journalist and Bravo star have plenty in common. Both had divorces from hell.

In 2010, Beauvais famously caught her agent husband Mike Nilon cheating and sent an email blast to his coworkers.

“I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 yrs with some slut in Chicago,” said the mother of two’s missive that went out to dozens of CAA colleagues. “I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don’t deserve this!”

As for Hughes, he also went through a bitter split in 2017 with his ex, Bacardi Jackson, who accused him in court papers of “abusive behavior” and tried to temporarily limit his custody with their three kids.

WPLG news anchor Calvin Hughes

It’s unclear how and when the Cleveland-born reporter and Haiti-born actress met.

But the two are very involved in Haitian causes. Beauvais starred in the movie “Eyes to See,” about the relief effort following the country’s catastrophic earthquake in 2010 which Hughes covered for WPLG.

Hughes also recently posted photos of his interview with President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated earlier this month.

Another telling sign: The small-screen star’s Instagram was recently set to private.