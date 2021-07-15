Samy, the stylist to the stars, is recovering from a stroke in a Miami rehabilitation center

Samy Samy/ Facebook

Beauty guru Samy Suárez, known as the Stylist to the Stars has suffered a stroke.

On Tuesday, Univisión’s morning show Despierta América announced that the famous stylist is already in the rehabilitation phase, after having seen his health decline.

During the broadcast of the program, a photograph was shown where the stylist appeared smiling in his hospital gown, surrounded by the medical team helping him with his recovery.

“This is the photo in rehabilitation. Samy we love you very much. We send you all the good vibes. Get well because remember that, if you look good, we look better,” said hosts Raúl González and Jessica Rodríguez, paraphrasing Sammy’s catch phrase.

Samy arrived in the United States in March of 1962. and throughout his career, the artist, who coined the phrase “If you look good, I look better,” had Celia Cruz, Gloria Estefan and Thalía among his clients, along with countless other celebrities.

He also offered beauty advice to Despierta América viewers when he had a segment on that show.

Over time, he developed in the world of beauty and little by little he made the covers of magazines and television shows, until he arrived at Despierta América.

The charismatic stylist owns Samy Beauty Lounge in Miami.